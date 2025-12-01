Giving Tuesday 2025: A Guide to Ten Notable Charitable Causes

Giving Tuesday 2025 (Image Credit: LMG Images) Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) Logo Animal Ashram Logo Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County SWCRF Logo (Image Credit: SWCRF)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Giving Tuesday on December 2nd, 2025, a coalition of leading nonprofits across New York and Palm Beach invites the public to participate in the global movement inspiring generosity and transforming lives. Whether rescuing animals, protecting wildlife, empowering women and families, supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, or advancing world-changing medical research, these charities offer powerful, trusted ways for donors to make a meaningful impact.This year’s featured organizations include Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons, NYC Second Chance Rescue, ARF Hamptons, Animal Ashram, Brady Hunter Foundation, Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, ACE Programs for the Homeless, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, a leader in groundbreaking cancer prevention and treatment research.Saving Animals and Protecting WildlifeThe Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF), the East End’s only open-admission shelter, relies on donor support to care for every animal that comes through its doors. Contributions fund veterinary services, adoption programs, community outreach, and crucial facility improvements that ensure a safe environment for the animals and families it serves. To donate, please visit: https://southamptonanimalshelter.com/events/givingtuesday/ At the Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons, Giving Tuesday contributions help provide medical care and rehabilitation for thousands of injured or orphaned wild animals each year, enabling safe release back into their natural habitats. To help, please visit: https://wildliferescuecenter.org/ NYC Second Chance Rescue continues its lifesaving work helping critically injured, abandoned, and at-risk animals across the city. Giving Tuesday gifts support emergency medical care, rehabilitation, and placement into loving homes. To give, please visit https://nycsecondchancerescue.org/giving-tuesday/ ARF Hamptons remains a cornerstone of the community, known for its state-of-the-art Adoption Center and long-term commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs and cats from across the region and beyond. Donor support ensures ARF can continue its work providing compassionate care, medical treatment, and forever-home placement. To donate, please visit: https://arfhamptons.org/ Animal Ashram founded by Leesa Rowland is a non-profit dedicated to protecting homeless, abused, and vulnerable animals of all kinds. Rooted in principles of compassion and Ahimsa, the organization provides funding to sanctuaries, rescue centers, and caregivers while raising public awareness about animal suffering in shelters, factory farms, and labs. Its mission includes advocating for humane treatment and championing an “Animal Bill of Rights.” To support, please visit: www.animalashram.org Empowering Families, and Vulnerable CommunitiesIn Palm Beach County, the Center for Family Services relies on year-end giving to sustain mental-health counseling, crisis response, and family support services that protect the most vulnerable residents and help them build stronger futures. To support their work, please visit: https://ctrfam.org/ways-to-give/ The Brady Hunter Foundation offers unique opportunities to give back, have a real impact and make lasting change, from supporting global initiatives that protect children, animals, and communities, to combating food insecurity and championing the environment – The Brady Hunter Foundation strives to make the world a better place for all its inhabitants. To give, please visit: https://bradyhunter.org/ ACE Programs for the Homeless continues its proven model helping New Yorkers experiencing homelessness secure employment, housing, and long-term independence. Giving Tuesday donations fund job training, case management, workforce programs, and wraparound services. To donate, please visit: https://empower.acenewyork.org/give/209059/#!/donation/checkout Advancing Scientific Breakthroughs: Cancer Research Front and CenterThe Prostate Cancer Foundation, a global leader in advancing life-saving cancer research—calls on Giving Tuesday supporters to help accelerate scientific breakthroughs, improve early detection, and expand treatment options for men worldwide, including veterans and high-risk populations. To donate: https://www.pcf.org/take-action/ The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), a pioneer in cancer prevention and treatment research for 50 years, also joins this year’s Giving Tuesday appeal. Donations fund collaborative, cross-institutional scientific projects aimed at preventing cancer before it starts, reducing recurrence, and developing less toxic, more effective therapies. SWCRF’s research has transformed the field of oncology and continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in cancer treatment. To support their research, please visit: https://www.waxmancancer.org/ One Day of Generosity. Countless Lives Changed.This Giving Tuesday, one donation can save an animal, support a family, empower a woman, protect a community, or help fuel a scientific breakthrough that could saves lives around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.