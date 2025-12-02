One Art Space Showcases Sung Min Jang’s surreal paintings at Red Dot Miami 2025

One Art Space Logo

Miami Gets a Dose of Downtown NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space, the Tribeca gallery known for its dynamic exhibitions bridging global contemporary and New York’s downtown creative culture, announced today that it will present a curated selection of new works by Sung Min Jang at Red Dot Miami, taking place Wednesday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 7th, 2025, during Miami Art Week. One Art Space will exhibit at Booth #503 in the Wynwood Arts District.Curated by Grace Yeonsook Ji, the presentation highlights Jang’s highly imaginative paintings, works that merge whimsy, duality, and emotional tension through hybrid animal-human figures and playful narrative compositions. Known for her distinct visual vocabulary that blends surrealist influences with contemporary Korean aesthetics, Jang’s work continues to draw serious attention from collectors, curators, and international fair audiences.The booth will also feature works by a group of established and emerging artists expanding the boundaries of modern Korean art: Han Ho, Gyoung Min Kim, Hee Min Moon, Myung Sook Lee, L. Park, Si Young Yang, Erica Kim, Michelle Chu, and Gae Hwa Lim. Together, the presentation offers a wide-ranging survey of abstraction, figurative sculpture, textile-inspired experimentation, and mixed-media innovation.“Red Dot Miami is one of the major stops on the global contemporary art circuit for discovering new voices and spotlighting rising international talent,” said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh One Art Space Co-owner. “We are thrilled to present Sung Min Jang’s imaginative visual world during Miami Art Week, a platform that brings together collectors, institutions, and art lovers from around the world.”Known for its 1,700-square-foot glass-fronted gallery in Tribeca, One Art Space has become a cultural hub for both local and international artists since opening in 2011. The gallery continues its mission of elevating cross-cultural dialogue by supporting Korean contemporary artists who are advancing new perspectives on materiality, identity, and narrative form.Red Dot Miami, produced by Redwood Art Group, is recognized for showcasing galleries that drive the global contemporary conversation. The fair annually attracts more than 30,000 visitors and features over 500 leading contemporary artists.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and coming in February 2026 a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. Our mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

