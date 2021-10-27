Renovated Historic Clearwater, FL Estate to Sell Utilizing Innovative Online Auction Platform
Online Auction for Belleair, FL Property Set for November 9th via Interluxe.comCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe - luxury real estate marketplace, is pleased to present this one-of-a-kind historic estate located in Belleair, FL for Online Auction. Overlooking the Belleair Country Club golf course, this spacious estate with an outdoor oasis offers the very best of modern luxury, privacy, and historic charm. Previously listed for $3,800,000, the Historic Clearwater-Area Estate will sell at or above the starting reserve bid of $1.2M via Interluxe.com beginning on Tuesday, November 9th at 12:00 PM EST.
www.interluxe.com/12531
Known locally as the Palmer Estate, this Mediterranean Revival property is a part of the Belleair Historic Registry. Built circa 1920, the property was first owned by Earl E. Carley, vice president of the Belleview Biltmore Hotel Company and was later sold in 1928 to its namesake, Theron Palmer, a titan of the rubber industry. The property was also rumored to have been a summer vacation getaway for Al Capone. Over the years, the home has undergone renovations to update the fixtures and modernize the kitchen and living areas, all while maintaining the charm of its original architecture and preserving the historic integrity of the structure.
“The seller works and lives abroad and doesn’t have the time to spend at this extraordinary property. When discussing the listing, we knew that we needed a different approach to attract the right buyers and to do so in a timely, efficient manner,” said Gordon Kyle of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Interluxe’s track-record of success, unparalleled database of buyers and innovative approach to facilitating a time-sensitive sale appealed to us. We’re excited to identify a new owner come auction day.”
Located in the Belleair Estates neighborhood, the estate sits on a 0.63± walled, corner lot across from the Belleair Country Club golf course – Florida’s oldest course. The property offers both privacy and lush landscaping, including over 3,000± sqft of outdoor living space, fountain, and a resort-like pool and spa. The original structure of the home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and half bathroom, chef’s kitchen, office, formal dining room and sunroom with 180-degree views of the property. A second wing (with potential for an in-law suite or kid’s wing) was built in 2005, adding a three-car garage, 2 bedrooms, living area/flex space, and two full bathrooms.
Though modern touches have been added, the home maintains its elegant, historic charm with original tiles, a sunken grand living room with 13’ ceilings, oversized foyer, and other 1920s era design aesthetics throughout. The second-floor master suite, formerly a ballroom, is a retreat all its own with Cuban tile flooring, wood-burning fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, balcony, and a truly spa-like bathroom with views of the Clearwater Pass. Additionally, the chef’s kitchen features high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances with granite countertops and large butler’s pantry.
Ideally located, the property is just minutes away from Clearwater and its award-winning beaches and the area’s attractions. The property is also walking distance to numerous parks and is in close proximity to the Belleair Marina. Additionally, the historic Clearwater-Area Estate is being sold fully furnished.
Previews of this Historic Belleair Estate for prospective buyers and representatives are on Fri. November 5th (11AM-3PM), Sat. November 6th (11AM-3PM), and Sun. November 7th (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12531. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
