Houston International Sports Film Festival Announces 2022 Dates and Launch in Houston February 3-6, 2022
The Festival will continue building community and showcasing films with deeper messages creating conversations around mental health, racial equality, and women in sports.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an incredibly successful launch this past June 2021, Founder Josh Merwin and the Houston International Sports Film Festival (www.hisff.org) will return February 3-6, 2022. With three main causes for HISFF 2022: Mental Health, Equality, and Women in Sports, we will shine a light on the impact athletes have in starting conversations around these issues. Film Submissions are now open, please visit www.hisff.org for more information or submit to our Film Freeway portal.
The Festival will continue to build community and elevate Houston’s presence in the entertainment and sports industries, showcasing films with deeper messages and creating the opportunity for conversations around important topics such as mental health, equality, and women in sports.
We will also have a unique fundraising campaign centered around College Alumni Fanbases, creating $500 scholarships for first generation college students which will aid the festival's push for equality (to donate, visit: https://hisff.org/support-the-festival). VIP sponsorship opportunities will include unique sports activities, presenters of our cause based programming, and children’s book series.
HISFF will host a collegiate filmmaking competition where students will be encouraged to create and submit films highlighting the first Black athlete from a sport at their University. By highlighting these groundbreaking athletes, HISFF will give our audience a deeper look into the historical impact of athlete activists during Black History Month.
HISFF is partnering with the Holocaust Museum Houston to help students create short films on artifacts from the 1936 Olympics. These films will shed light on the athletic achievements of Black athletes at the 1936 Olympics as well as educate the public on Marty Glickman and Sam Stoller, the two Jewish athletes who were not allowed to race due to anti-Semitism. These films will be presented prior to the screening of Adidas vs. Puma which will be the Festival’s opening screening on February 3rd, 2022.
Last year’s inaugural HISFF at Discovery Green (and Warehouse Live) showcased films from athletes from a variety of sports including soccer, tennis, football, baseball, and had a great showing from the City of Houston’s sport mascots and cheerleaders: Clutch (Houston Rockets), Toro (Houston Texans), and the Astros’ Shooting Stars as well as interactive activities for kids and (LEGO building, field goal kicking, and many more).
Tax deductible donations are possible through the HISFF website. Our educational programming will be powered by 'Through the Lens Houston', a local 501c3, allowing us to teach Houston’s youth how to tell their own stories through film and photography.
Film Submissions are now open, please visit www.hisff.org for more information or to submit to our Film Freeway Portal.
