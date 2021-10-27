RegScan Launches Updated WatchList
RegScan EHS Compliance
RegScan, Inc. is pleased to announce the update of its popular WatchList regulatory alert tool for EHS professionals.WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability professionals, is pleased to announce the update of its popular WatchList regulatory alert tool. The update of WatchList follows several product enhancements on the RegScan FLEX platform, including the update of LookOut and product launches for RegTracker and ESG Monitor. All notification services have been improved to allow users to determine the frequency of delivery to their inboxes in addition to several other customization options as part of RegScan FLEX.
RegScan FLEX is a digital regulatory research and alert system that allows users to access global regulatory information on a single platform and in multiple languages. The new platform replaced RegScan One™ earlier this year. Other feature updates in 2021 include updated customization tools for end-users, improved search capability, mobile-friendly design, and enhanced Strikethrough capability.
“Overhauling and improving our change management tools has always been a top priority,” said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “With WatchList completed, RegScan FLEX delivers our best-in-class regulatory content to our clients with the ability to customize their alerts in any number of ways.”
The regulatory alert tool WatchList allows users to manage changes to regulations. It gives users quick access to updated laws and regulations, while providing a clear record of what has and hasn’t been reviewed. Based on user selections as part of a subscription, WatchList will: track changes on full text final rules, send e-mail notifications anytime changes occur, and keep your Legal Registers and Audit Protocol checklists up to date. To learn more about WatchList, visit: https://www.regscan.com/ehs-alerts/my-watchlist/
About RegScan
Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided compliance solutions for Health, Safety, and Environmental practitioners at Fortune 1000 companies for over 30 years.
RegScan delivers on-demand global EHS compliance and sustainability solutions. RegScan clients have confidence that they have most accurate and up-to-date information available to strengthen compliance and sustainability programs regardless of where in the world they operate. RegScan serves companies and professionals across industries, including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments.
