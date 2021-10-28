Blue Gate Musicals presents “The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick!”
“The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick,” at the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater, located in Dry Ridge, KY- just minutes from the Ark Encounter.
The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick” is a fast-paced, 90-minute enjoyable romp for any family eager to get out of the house and safely celebrate the holiday season.”DRY RIDGE, KY, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gate Musicals is hosting a Broadway-style musical comedy, “The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick” at the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater, located in Dry Ridge, KY at the Blue Grass Marketplace, just minutes from the Ark Encounter. Blue Gate Musicals has been at the forefront of creating original Broadway-style musicals for audiences all over the country and we can’t wait to share this story with you.
— T. Michele Walker/Herald Tribune/Sarasota, FL
Simon and Eliza Yoder never expected the special guest that showed up at their front door on Christmas Eve. They didn't even know the man in the red suit knew where they lived. And, trust us, the man was just as surprised as they were! A collision of traditions, a clash of cultures, and a stranger in search of far more than just an address, this new Yuletide comedy will both entertain and inspire you. “The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick!” is ninety minutes of ha, ha, has, and ho, ho, hos, stories, songs, and everything in between!
“Cutting to the chase, is the show “güt”? If you just laughed at that last sentence, then this may be a show for you… “The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick” is a fast-paced, 90-minute enjoyable romp for any family eager to get out of the house and safely celebrate the holiday season.” T. Michele Walker/Herald-Tribune/Sarasota, FL
“The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick” runs from November 11-December 23, 2021, and is a production of Blue Gate Musicals. Blue Gate Musicals was formed in 2010 to create relevant, meaningful, and entertaining original musicals. The creative team is led by Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated producer, Dan Posthuma with Martha Bolton (Author of Dear Bob… - Amazon top-selling book of Bob Hope letters) and Wally Nason (Watch for one of Nason’s most popular tunes on the new Gaither Vocal Band Christmas project.) Blue Gate Musicals features eleven hugely successful Broadway-caliber musicals playing for over one million people across the nation.
“The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick” is the newest upcoming performance at the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater. Dine inside the theater in a comfortable atmosphere with a festive holiday buffet including Christmas favorites like herb-crusted pork tenderloin, chuck roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, drinks, and holiday desserts.
Join your family and friends for the holidays at the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater featuring the musical comedy, “The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick.”
Tickets for the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater at the Blue Grass Marketplace in Dry Ridge, KY are available at www.barnwoodbravo.com or by calling (859) 824-5555.
