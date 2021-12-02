Creative Cast & Comedy at “The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick"

Who is this guy?

Celebrate the holidays at the Barnwood Bravo Theater, in Dry Ridge, KY, just minutes from the Ark Encounter.

Hilarious ninety minutes of jokes & stories and songs. When Simon and Eliza Yoder return home from dinner on Christmas Eve, they never could have imagined the special guest that would show up.”
DRY RIDGE, KY, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showing now at the Barnwood Bravo Theater in Dry Ridge, Ky. Our new creative cast includes Tim Clayton as Simon Yoder in his third performance with Blue Gate Musicals. Tim, a recent graduate of Duke University, studying theater and psychology is a self-taught magician. Our newest performer is Greta Zandstra, as Eliza Yoder and her passions include theater and farming! Last but not least is Kevin Garland with his return to Blue Gate Musicals as Nick. As a vocalist, Kevin holds state, regional and national titles as a professional contemporary and classical soloist. Don’t miss his opera performance at “The GÜT Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick.”

“The GÜT Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick” is a hilarious Christmas musical of ninety minutes of jokes and jeers & stories and songs. When Simon and Eliza Yoder return home from a company dinner on Christmas Eve, they never could have imagined the special guest that would show up. An unexpected knock from an unexpected visitor would make their Night Before Christmas one they would never forget. And neither will you.

A clash of cultures, a collision of traditions and some confusion about the real meaning of Christmas will entertain and inspire you as the Yoders enjoy an unusual encounter with the one and only man in a red suit. Don’t miss this new holiday tradition of Ha, Ha, Has and Ho, Ho Hos.

“The Güt Life! Christmas with the Yoders and Nick,” a yuletide musical comedy is available through December 23 at the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater, located in Dry Ridge, KY at the Blue Grass Marketplace. Enjoy a festive holiday buffet of Christmas favorites and desserts, then settle in for a wonderful holiday musical. Tickets for the Barnwood Bravo Theater at the Blue Grass Marketplace in Dry Ridge, KY just minutes from the Ark Encounter are available at www.barnwoodbravo.com or by calling (859) 824-5555.

The Güt Life with the Yoders and Nick!

