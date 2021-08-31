Broadway-Style Musicals in Dry Ridge, KY!

The Yoders from the Amish Musical "The Güt Life"

Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater hosts a Broadway-style musical comedy In Dry Ridge, KY, at the Blue Grass Marketplace, just minutes from the Ark Encounter.

DRY RIDGE, KY, USA, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater is hosting a Broadway-style musical comedy, “The Güt Life with the Yoders.” Located in Dry Ridge, KY at the Blue Grass Marketplace, just minutes from the Ark Encounter.“The Güt Life with the Yoders,” runs through November 5 and is a production of Blue Gate Musicals , a leader in creating Broadway-style musicals for audiences all over the country. Blue Gate Musicals was formed in 2010 to create relevant, meaningful, and entertaining original musicals. The creative team is led by Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated producer, Dan Posthuma with Martha Bolton (Author of Dear Bob… - Amazon top-selling book of Bob Hope letters) and Wally Nason (Watch for one of Nason’s most popular tunes on the new Gaither Vocal Band Christmas project.) Blue Gate Musicals features eleven hugely successful Broadway-caliber musicals playing for over one million people across the nation.“The Güt Life with the Yoders,” welcomes you into the living room of your new friends, Simon and Eliza Yoder. They give you a glimpse into their lifelong journey together. You’ll be captivated by their hilarious and sometimes heartfelt stories, songs, and interactive conversations. Here’s what guests are saying:I saw a fantastic show. I brought my family and friends over to see “The Güt Life with the Yoders” and we were so impressed. We laughed, heard good music and saw professional actors doing a fantastic job. I would urge anybody anywhere close to come to see something at the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater. Bob Myers - California, KYJoin your family and friends for great food & fun at the new Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater featuring the musical comedy, “The Güt Life with the Yoders.”Tickets for the Barnwood Bravo Dinner Theater at the Blue Grass Marketplace in Dry Ridge, KY are available at www.barnwoodbravo.com or by calling (859) 824-5555.

Audience reaction to seeing The Güt Life with the Yoders