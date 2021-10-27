International Gemological Institute Earns Three Accreditation Certificates
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Gemological Institute DMCC (IGI), the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory, today announced that it has been awarded three different accreditation Certifications.
After a thorough assessment, IGI was accredited with the ISO 17025 for its entire diamonds, Jewellery and Gemstone product suite. Moreover, IGI also secured the ISO 9001 for all its internal business processes. Known as an internationally recognized marker, the ISO certificate acknowledges companies that provide customers with products and services through an effective quality management system
Additionally, IGI also received accreditation from SCS Global Services as an Accredited Technology Provider by their SCS-007 for source traceability and environmental sustainability of the diamonds graded by them.
Gaining these prestigious accreditation certificates embodies IGI’s vision to providing superior services to customers and consumers reinforces its long-standing commitment to excellence in trust standards
Commenting on the certification, IGI Middle East Managing Director, Mr. Shaunak Shastree, said: “Achieving these certifications is a recognition of our commitment to quality management & environment sustainability for us all at IGI. This accomplishment is testimony to our process and consistency nature which goes to show that our corporate culture is rooted in delivering outstanding customer experiences through advanced testing methodology, highly trained personnel and superior products. I’d like to congratulate the entire IGI team for their unwavering commitment and helping us grow from strength to strength.”
The accreditation was made after a rigorous company-wide audit that included an initial assessment and an in-depth quality management system review of IGI for several months.
For more information, please visit IGI LinkedIn page https://ae.linkedin.com/in/igidubai.
-END-
pavishia nair
After a thorough assessment, IGI was accredited with the ISO 17025 for its entire diamonds, Jewellery and Gemstone product suite. Moreover, IGI also secured the ISO 9001 for all its internal business processes. Known as an internationally recognized marker, the ISO certificate acknowledges companies that provide customers with products and services through an effective quality management system
Additionally, IGI also received accreditation from SCS Global Services as an Accredited Technology Provider by their SCS-007 for source traceability and environmental sustainability of the diamonds graded by them.
Gaining these prestigious accreditation certificates embodies IGI’s vision to providing superior services to customers and consumers reinforces its long-standing commitment to excellence in trust standards
Commenting on the certification, IGI Middle East Managing Director, Mr. Shaunak Shastree, said: “Achieving these certifications is a recognition of our commitment to quality management & environment sustainability for us all at IGI. This accomplishment is testimony to our process and consistency nature which goes to show that our corporate culture is rooted in delivering outstanding customer experiences through advanced testing methodology, highly trained personnel and superior products. I’d like to congratulate the entire IGI team for their unwavering commitment and helping us grow from strength to strength.”
The accreditation was made after a rigorous company-wide audit that included an initial assessment and an in-depth quality management system review of IGI for several months.
For more information, please visit IGI LinkedIn page https://ae.linkedin.com/in/igidubai.
-END-
pavishia nair
BUZ Marketing
email us here