LegalTech Immigration Platform Onboards Leading U.K. Solicitors for Soft-Launch
Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, provides individuals with a centralized marketplace for relocation. Three top-tier UK firms have joined.
With the Covid-19 pandemic dominating the news cycle for so long, the end of free movement - a key consequence of Brexit – has, for many, gone under the radar.
Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, provides individuals with a centralized marketplace for relocation. As part of a limited-enrollment Ambassador Program, this LegalTech company is featuring licensed immigration practitioners within each country. For the United Kingdom, three top-tier immigration focused law firms have joined the company’s soft-launch.
Featured U.K. Advisors include:
Neveen Galal: UK Immigration Solicitor named as Who’s Who Britains Elite Business Leaders, specialising in all aspects of UK immigration, visas, nationality and citizenship at Amnesty Solicitors.
Gary McIndoe: Director of award-winning Immigration Law Firm, Latitude Law; over 30 years' experience advising corporate and private clients with UK immigration and cross-border matters.
Chetal Patel: Immigration Partner at premier UK Law Firm, Bates Wells; specialises in immigration matters for UK business expansions, start-ups, investors and sponsorship.
During the first wave of limited-enrollment, Relocate assembled an all-star roster of immigration lawyers within eleven destination countries. The platform’s aims are simple: Transparency, ease of access to trustworthy information about immigration, and direct channels to high quality legal advisors.
