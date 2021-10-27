Submit Release
With the Covid-19 pandemic dominating the news cycle for so long, the end of free movement - a key consequence of Brexit – has, for many, gone under the radar.”
— Chetal Patel, Immigration Partner at Bates Wells
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LegalTech Immigration Platform Onboards Leading U.K. Solicitors for Soft-Launch

Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, provides individuals with a centralized marketplace for relocation. As part of a limited-enrollment Ambassador Program, this LegalTech company is featuring licensed immigration practitioners within each country. For the United Kingdom, three top-tier immigration focused law firms have joined the company’s soft-launch.

Featured U.K. Advisors include:

Neveen Galal: UK Immigration Solicitor named as Who’s Who Britains Elite Business Leaders, specialising in all aspects of UK immigration, visas, nationality and citizenship at Amnesty Solicitors.

Gary McIndoe: Director of award-winning Immigration Law Firm, Latitude Law; over 30 years' experience advising corporate and private clients with UK immigration and cross-border matters.

Chetal Patel: Immigration Partner at premier UK Law Firm, Bates Wells; specialises in immigration matters for UK business expansions, start-ups, investors and sponsorship.

During the first wave of limited-enrollment, Relocate assembled an all-star roster of immigration lawyers within eleven destination countries. The platform’s aims are simple: Transparency, ease of access to trustworthy information about immigration, and direct channels to high quality legal advisors.

