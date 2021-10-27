Web Data Works Ltd - Seed investment announcement
Web Data Works Limited (“The DataWorks”), announces the completion of a seed investment round of EUR€1.15m.
DataWorks' technology is far ahead of the competition and unique in the marketplace. It puts customers in control of their data whilst dramatically lowering costs of collecting data at extreme scale.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Data Works Ltd
— Allen ONeill
Web Data Works Limited (“The DataWorks”), announces the completion of a seed investment round of EUR€1.15m. Web Data Works provides an engine that allows organisations to collect eCommerce web-data faster, cheaper and at a far higher quality than before. The company provides both raw data and actionable insights to eCommerce focused data-intermediaries who consume web data at scale.
Web data is useful information that exists on websites which companies collect and use to inform them about their customers and market trends and provide a competitive edge over their rivals. Web DataWorks' platform and technology, which is focussed on the e-commerce market, has the ability to gather very large data sets from multiple sites and geographies in real time. Technology provided by the company is unique in the marketplace and is underpinned by a strong portfolio of patents and other intellectual property.
Allen ONeill, CEO of DataWorks, commented;
"We are delighted to have our investors Merit Group PLC (London, UK), Capitan Investment Partners (Washington D.C., US) alongside Enterprise Ireland (Dublin, Ireland), providing capital. Merit's expertise in data and intelligence as well as its proven sales engine will be of great benefit to us as we scale our business. Capitan Investment Partners are highly respected in the sector and bring a wealth of commercial and growth experience to the company. Enterprise Ireland offers equity and also a substantial organisation backed by the Irish Government that supports high potential enterprise on many levels.”
"DataWorks' proprietary technology is far ahead of the current competition and is unique in the marketplace. It provides a compelling opportunity for customers, putting them fully in control of their data whilst dramatically lowering the cost of collecting large volumes of data at extreme scale."
DataWorks will market its new technology as a platform on a subscription model, giving clients full control of, and access to, their own data. Dataworks has also entered into a distribution partnership with Merit Group which brings fifteen years of experience around project implementation and professional services for those clients with enterprise level and bespoke data requirements. The team driving DataWorks are highly experienced and respected industry leaders, with unique and proven specialist expertise in the market.
About Merit Group: Merit Group is a data and intelligence business. The Group uses proprietary technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gather and enhance complex and hard to acquire data whilst using its team of experts to provide analysis and intelligence covering a wide range of political, regulatory and business data.
About Capitan: Capitan Investment Partners provides an investment vehicle and related management services for investors and family offices seeking curated, high quality early stage technology investment opportunities.
About Enterprise Ireland: Enterprise Ireland is the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. They work in partnership with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets.
Web DataWorks Website https://webdataworks.io
Rory O’Kane
Web Data Works Limited
hello@thedataworks.com
