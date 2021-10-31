Submit Release
Automotive Sunroof Market 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Sunroof Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

An automotive sunroof is a panel in the roof of a vehicle that can be opened manually or by an electric motor actuated by a switch on the dashboard. It improves the overall aesthetics, provides ventilation, and adds value to an automobile.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Automotive Sunroof Market Trends:

With the elevating incomes, there has been a rise in consumer expenditure on effective ventilation and brighter vehicle interiors for enhancing the overall driving experience. This represents the primary factor propelling the global automotive sunroof market. Besides this, several leading automobile manufacturers are upgrading the design of the automotive sunroof by utilizing advanced materials. They are also introducing solar automotive sunroof, which is a cost-efficient and sustainable technology impelling the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the launch of a sunroof with integrated sensors and related thermo and cleaning systems, are also expected to provide a favorable market outlook.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-sunroof-market/requestsample

Automotive Sunroof Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aisin Corporation, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., BOS Group, CIE Automotive, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan America Inc., Magna International Inc., MITSUBA Corporation, Webasto SE and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. (Honda Motor Company Ltd.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:
• Built-in Sunroof System
• Tilt and Slide Sunroof System
• Panoramic Sunroof System
• Others

Breakup by Material:
Glass
• Fabric
• Others

Breakup by Operation:
• Automatic
• Manually Operated

Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Mid-range Vehicles
• Premium and Luxury Vehicles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Original Equipment Manufacturers
• Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

