Stonebriar Commercial Finance Extends Contract with Solifi

Solifi’s secured open finance platform, data streaming and trusting partnership among driving factors, says America’s largest independent equipment finance firm

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, formerly IDS, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Stonebriar Commercial Finance (Stonebriar) has extended their relationship with Solifi as we provide our software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology platform to support their back-office portfolio management and growth goals. Stonebriar, the largest private independent equipment financing firm in the U.S., has been a client of Solifi since Stonebriar’s inception in 2015 and since 2004 with the management’s former company. Stonebriar moved their portfolio management system to Solifi’s SaaS solution in March 2020.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Solifi. They are an important strategic partner in executing key back-office operations necessary to effectively and efficiently manage our business,” says Timothy Milazzo, senior vice president and CFO at Stonebriar. “Solifi’s expertise and first-class customer service enables us to focus more of our internal resources on company strategic and growth initiatives.”

As the new currency of business, data is critical to drive current company operations and achieve growth plans and targets. Stonebriar is one of the first clients set to implement our datastreaming offering. Our capabilities allow you to leverage data when and where you need it. Reliable technology is essential to stay at the forefront of digitization in the equipment finance space. Our technology leverages real-time data to help equipment finance firms like Stonebriar make future-oriented business decisions quickly rather than relying on past success metrics. With streams of data in near real time, Stonebriar can turn data into business insights swiftly and use alongside other enterprise data sources for deeper insights and reporting.

“Solifi is honored the top private independent equipment financing firm in the U.S. is partnering with us,” says David Hamilton, CEO at Solifi. “Stonebriar CEO Dave B. Fate has built a strong team and a great company. Their decision to extend our partnership demonstrates Stonebriar’s confidence in us to deliver technology solutions to scale with their fast-growing business and provide valuable insights to ensure they retain their market-leading position and unparalleled service levels for their customers.”

Solifi’s innovative solutions, industry expertise, and a unified technology platform, provide a strong SaaS technology foundation to help companies like Stonebriar manage their existing business and achieve their growth targets.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.