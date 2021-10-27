Package Nexus Announces Issuance of an Important Patent for the Maker of the World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers

Patented Smart Package Lockers from Package Nexus

The World’s Most Advanced Smart Package Lockers

World's Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers

World's Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers

Package Nexus Smart Lockers

Package Nexus Smart Lockers

As a leader in the industry, Package Nexus is proud to announce the award of a patent that is the key to resolve all issues other Package Lockers experience.

“The issued patent demonstrates our commitment to developing safe, top-of-the-line smart package locker options for all kinds of establishments,” said a representative from the engineering team.”
— Head of Engineering Team
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Package Nexus, a chief technological company providing intelligent parcel lockers, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent to expand its locker system offerings. Package Nexus’ patented artificial intelligence technology ensures completed delivery and pickup transactions for multifamily properties, retailers, grocery stores, libraries, college campuses, and corporate office buildings.

“The issued patent demonstrates commitment to developing safe, top-of-the-line locker options for all kinds of establishments,” said a representative from the engineering team. “We are pleased with our Advanced Smart Parcel Locker development and technology to-date and are excited about its potential to increase customer satisfaction and unattended parcel safety.”

The next generation of smart parcel locker and mailbox systems supplied by Package Nexus are fully cloud-based, scalable, and customizable to give all customers peace of mind about the state of their deliveries. The innovation the company provides in package delivery also provides a competitive advantage for establishments that receive products through e-commerce. As e-commerce sales spike and are predicted to continue growing 60% over the next three years, communities and retailers need to modernize. Package Nexus allows customers to do this without increasing cost.

Package Nexus has proven to be an effective option for safe, technological package and parcel storage through its reported customer satisfaction. The customers of the company’s smart lockers experience 99% less support tickets than competitors in the market, touting the products’ reliability and seamless operations.

The patented technology utilized by Package Nexus makes certain that their facilities and software solutions remain fresh and unparalleled to products from similar companies. The World’s Most Advanced Smart Locker Parcels will keep Package Nexus customer packages organized and secure with premium services including up-to-date kiosks, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and advanced workflows.

About Package Nexus
Package Nexus (https://packagenexus.com) is the global technology leader and provider of Smart Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, retailers, libraries, universities, corporate offices, and more. Package Nexus unique solutions helps property, store, and office managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions throughout North America.

Tom Bankhead
Package Nexus
+1 858-201-3414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Package Nexus Announces Issuance of an Important Patent for the Maker of the World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tom Bankhead
Package Nexus
+1 858-201-3414
Company/Organization
Package Nexus
2330 Cousteau Court #200
Vista, California, 92081
United States
+1 858-201-3414
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Package Nexus (https://packagenexus.com) is the global technology leader and maker of the World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, retailers, libraries, pharmacies, groceries, universities, corporate offices, and more. Package Nexus’ unique and patented solutions help property, store, office, and other site managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, free up staff time, and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions throughout North and South America.

World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers

More From This Author
Package Nexus Announces Issuance of an Important Patent for the Maker of the World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers
Package Nexus Releases Smart Parcel Lockers for Apartments with 7 Advantages
Valley Drug and Compounding Pharmacy Selected Advanced Smart Lockers from Package Nexus
View All Stories From This Author