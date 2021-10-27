Submit Release
St.Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole                      

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2021 @ 2329 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2059 PEACHAM Rd Danville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Irwin                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/26/2021, at approximately 2329 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Peacham Rd in Danville VT. When Troopers arrived on the scene there was no operator with the vehicle. While speaking with a witness on scene, the operator, identified as Trevor Irwin, was seen driving through the scene of the crash on a moped. A traffic stop was initiated on the moped, Irwin displayed indicators of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 0800 Hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

