St.Johnsbury Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/26/2021 @ 2329 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2059 PEACHAM Rd Danville, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Trevor Irwin
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/26/2021, at approximately 2329 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Peacham Rd in Danville VT. When Troopers arrived on the scene there was no operator with the vehicle. While speaking with a witness on scene, the operator, identified as Trevor Irwin, was seen driving through the scene of the crash on a moped. A traffic stop was initiated on the moped, Irwin displayed indicators of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 0800 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.