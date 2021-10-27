St.Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2021 @ 2329 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2059 PEACHAM Rd Danville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Trevor Irwin

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/26/2021, at approximately 2329 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Peacham Rd in Danville VT. When Troopers arrived on the scene there was no operator with the vehicle. While speaking with a witness on scene, the operator, identified as Trevor Irwin, was seen driving through the scene of the crash on a moped. A traffic stop was initiated on the moped, Irwin displayed indicators of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 0800 Hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.