Renowned investor, lobbyist, and philanthropist, H.E. Dr. Raphael Nagel meets President of Senegal Macky Sall.

President Macky Sall called on investment Guru H.E. Dr. Raphael Nagel during his private visit to Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle H.E. Dr. Raphael Nagel meet His Excellency, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and Her Excellency Aissata Tall Sall; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal in a private meeting during his visit to Dubai Expo2020. He conveyed to Dr. Nagel the greetings of Senegal and his wishes and gratitude for the full scholarships donated to the young and children of the country.

The leaders discussed relations and co-operation between countries and organizations in various fields and the importance of developing and diversifying essential sectors like Education, Real Estate, and Healthcare to serve the interests of Senegal.

Senegal is known for being a safe and stable country, considered as the gateway to Africa. Senegal has a rich, diverse history, and the country has 15 million inhabitants and a wide variety of attractions.

The meeting also highlighted Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of using the initiatives and experiences it offers in the fields of sustainability, opportunity, and establishing partnerships between countries.

Dr. Raphael Manuel Nagel is a renowned Investor, a Lobbyist, Philanthropist, and Senior Advisor to Royal Families. He has been doing business in Dubai since 2001, where he heads a private equity firm. In 2020, he founded the Abrahamic Business Circle, an inclusive business group that includes members of all religions and creeds from around the world.

His philanthropist mission has always led his way in business, as he believes everyone deserves an opportunity to be educated in order to have a better world. Dr. Nagel has been awarded as “Distinguished Philanthropist 2021” from the Embassy of Senegal, “Outstanding Contribution to Economic Diplomacy in the Middle East” From the Global European University, “Excellence in Civil Society’ By the Grenada Ambassador among others.

Amongst other relevant activities, he is an active member of the Scientific Committee of the Chair in Security at Andorra’s Universitat Europea. Additionally, he is the co-founder of a Spanish investment bank specializing in cross-border transactions and debt restructuring.

The Abrahamic Business Circle was inspired by the Abrahamic Family House, a beacon of mutual understanding, harmonious coexistence, and peace among people of faith and goodwill. The Circle is a business organization composed of high-profile level individuals from around the world sharing the same vision and dreams in fostering economic diplomacy through business and trade throughout the region.