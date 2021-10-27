Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,986 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2021 @ 0036 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dane Hill Rd in the Town of Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Weber                                                

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/24/2021 at approximately 0036 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a male who had crashed his vehicle on Dane Hill Rd in the Town of Charleston, causing property damage and leaving the scene. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Jeremy Weber, 20 of Charleston, had operated the vehicle. Weber was later located and issued a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2021 @ 1000 hours         

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.