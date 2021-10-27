Derby Barracks/ LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2021 @ 0036 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dane Hill Rd in the Town of Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

ACCUSED: Jeremy Weber

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/24/2021 at approximately 0036 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a male who had crashed his vehicle on Dane Hill Rd in the Town of Charleston, causing property damage and leaving the scene. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Jeremy Weber, 20 of Charleston, had operated the vehicle. Weber was later located and issued a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: Not Included