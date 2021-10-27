Derby Barracks/ LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2021 @ 0036 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dane Hill Rd in the Town of Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: Jeremy Weber
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/24/2021 at approximately 0036 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a male who had crashed his vehicle on Dane Hill Rd in the Town of Charleston, causing property damage and leaving the scene. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Jeremy Weber, 20 of Charleston, had operated the vehicle. Weber was later located and issued a citation to appear in court to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Newport
MUG SHOT: Not Included