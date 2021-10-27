Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / DUI & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405273

TROOPER: David Garces                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @ approximately 2324 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI 3 & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Christian Curschmann                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. During the motor vehicle stop, it was suspected the operator, Christian Cuschmann  was operating under the influence of alcohol, and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He also had a criminally suspended license. Curschmann was transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks for process and released on citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/15/2021 @ 0800 hrs      

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: INCLUDEDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

