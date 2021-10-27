St. Johnsbury / DUI & Criminal DLS
CASE#: 21A405273
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @ approximately 2324 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI 3 & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Christian Curschmann
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. During the motor vehicle stop, it was suspected the operator, Christian Cuschmann was operating under the influence of alcohol, and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He also had a criminally suspended license. Curschmann was transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks for process and released on citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 @ 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: INCLUDEDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.