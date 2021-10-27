Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson                             

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Rd, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Order Against Stalking, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10-26-21, at approximately 1900 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a disorderly male in Highgate, VT.   Troopers were informed a  male identified as Noah Bjornson, was standing in his driveway yelling and threatening his neighbor.  Upon arrival Bjornson was located inside his residence.  Troopers spoke with Bjornson and determined he was intoxicated. At the time of this incident Bjornson was under conditions of release prohibiting him from consuming alcohol.  Investigation also determined that Bjornson had violated a stalking order. Bjornson was taken into custody and transported to a detox facility. He was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of a Stalking Order.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

