US 60 reopens to traffic between Superior, Miami

PHOENIX – US 60 has reopened to traffic between Superior and Miami after an extended delay caused by delays removing a section of the old Pinto Creek Bridge.

While the highway is scheduled to remain open through the night, an additional full closure has been scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon, Wednesday, Oct. 27.

During the closure, all eastbound vehicles will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and all westbound vehicles will be redirected at the west end of Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.

Motorists with a destination between SR 177 and Top-of-the-World west of Pinto Creek or between Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek will be allowed to pass, however no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

Traffic will be detoured to SR 177 in Superior and SR 77 in Globe. The detour includes a 10% grade and will significantly increase travel time.

Motorists should proceed with caution, slow down, watch for equipment, and follow the directions of flaggers and law enforcement.

More information about the project is available at azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.