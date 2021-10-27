Death Investigation Underway In Allegany County

October 26, 2021

(RAWLINGS, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of two people found inside their home in Allegany County.

The victims are identified as Gregory Zembower, 65, and Lorraine Zembower, 54, of Rawlings, Maryland. Both individuals were pronounced deceased in their home located in the 15,000 block of Meadowdale Drive in Rawlings. Their bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. today, troopers at the Cumberland Barrack responded to a call from a relative of the deceased couple who had gone to visit them. The relative called 9-1-1 after attempts at reaching them by phone were unsuccessful. When troopers and Allegany County emergency medical service personnel made entry into the residence, they found the couple deceased in separate parts of the home.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded to continue the investigation. Evidence found at the scene indicates the couple had been deceased for several days. There were no obvious signs of defensive wounds and no signs of forced entry into the home.

State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence. Troopers from the Cumberland Barrack and Homicide Unit investigators conducted a neighborhood canvas to identify anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding the deaths.

Investigators are seeking additional information and will be attending the autopsies tomorrow at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Anyone with information about the death of this couple is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.

