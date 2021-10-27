Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the Second District.

At approximately 4:57 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 2300 block of M Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-155-536

At approximately 6:09 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-155-563

On Monday, October 25, 2021, 25 year-old Darnell Comauex, of Landover, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.