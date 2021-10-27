Kollective Announces Partnership with Touchcast to Securely Scale Stunning, High-Quality Broadcast Events
BEND, OREGON, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollective Technology, the leading software-defined enterprise content delivery network (ECDN), announced its integration with Touchcast, a global leader in premium communications.
A trailblazer in the industry, Kollective was the first to bring an ECDN to market. Kollective has continually innovated on its ECDN platform ever since, releasing browser-based peering and advanced analytics. Kollective uses intelligent peering technology that layers on top of existing networks to deliver 100% of video content at 1% of the bandwidth to deliver seamless, buffering-free video. Kollective’s cloud-based software solution doesn’t require hardware or additional network infrastructure. The free trial can be deployed quickly through the self-service portal.
Kollective’s integration with Touchcast enables organizations to deliver stunning virtual events to dispersed global audiences. This new strategic partnership allows enterprises to deliver the premier video communications Touchcast clients expect with the confidence Kollective’s ECDN provides.
“Touchcast has transformed virtual communications,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “Their high-quality, immersive virtual events pair perfectly with our ECDN. Together, our technologies will help engage global workforces as we continue to navigate hybrid work environments and look forward to returning to office.”
Touchcast’s CEO and founder, Edo Segal, added, “Whether it's running all hands that drive their people to take action or town halls that strengthen their culture, the world’s leading organizations trust us to deliver impactful experiences that are authentic as they are engaging. Thanks to Kollective, our customers can quickly scale their events, ensuring every employee gets the same high-quality broadcast regardless of their location or bandwidth and without slowing down the corporate network.”
About Touchcast
Touchcast is the world’s leading communications intelligence company. The company delivers an immersive, AI-engineered mixed reality event and communications environment to help global enterprises drive ROI and build brand resonance. Founded in 2010, the company operates fully remotely, with employees in sixteen countries across five continents. To learn more, visit us at www.touchcast.com. For more information, visit our Blog, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Kollective
Kollective Technology is the leading enterprise content delivery network (ECDN) provider. Its software-defined, cloud-based architecture leverages existing network infrastructure to reduce bandwidth constraints. Regardless of where your employees work, how complicated your network is or what content you need to scale, Kollective delivers. The world’s largest brands trust Kollective. Visit kollective.com to learn more.
Andrew Larson
A trailblazer in the industry, Kollective was the first to bring an ECDN to market. Kollective has continually innovated on its ECDN platform ever since, releasing browser-based peering and advanced analytics. Kollective uses intelligent peering technology that layers on top of existing networks to deliver 100% of video content at 1% of the bandwidth to deliver seamless, buffering-free video. Kollective’s cloud-based software solution doesn’t require hardware or additional network infrastructure. The free trial can be deployed quickly through the self-service portal.
Kollective’s integration with Touchcast enables organizations to deliver stunning virtual events to dispersed global audiences. This new strategic partnership allows enterprises to deliver the premier video communications Touchcast clients expect with the confidence Kollective’s ECDN provides.
“Touchcast has transformed virtual communications,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “Their high-quality, immersive virtual events pair perfectly with our ECDN. Together, our technologies will help engage global workforces as we continue to navigate hybrid work environments and look forward to returning to office.”
Touchcast’s CEO and founder, Edo Segal, added, “Whether it's running all hands that drive their people to take action or town halls that strengthen their culture, the world’s leading organizations trust us to deliver impactful experiences that are authentic as they are engaging. Thanks to Kollective, our customers can quickly scale their events, ensuring every employee gets the same high-quality broadcast regardless of their location or bandwidth and without slowing down the corporate network.”
About Touchcast
Touchcast is the world’s leading communications intelligence company. The company delivers an immersive, AI-engineered mixed reality event and communications environment to help global enterprises drive ROI and build brand resonance. Founded in 2010, the company operates fully remotely, with employees in sixteen countries across five continents. To learn more, visit us at www.touchcast.com. For more information, visit our Blog, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Kollective
Kollective Technology is the leading enterprise content delivery network (ECDN) provider. Its software-defined, cloud-based architecture leverages existing network infrastructure to reduce bandwidth constraints. Regardless of where your employees work, how complicated your network is or what content you need to scale, Kollective delivers. The world’s largest brands trust Kollective. Visit kollective.com to learn more.
Andrew Larson
Kollective Technology
+1 541-371-2661
alarson@kollective.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn