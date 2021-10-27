Drinjk EEZY Luxury Wine Advent Calendar Now Available for Purchase

After selling out in three weeks last year, Drinjk’s fun wine advent calendar is back to ensure that no customer has to endure an eggnog-fueled holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular single-serve wine company, Drinjk EEZY has just released their 2021 Luxury Wine Advent Calendar edition.After the success of last year’s calendar, which included 12 unique wines, Drinjk co-founders Brett and Alexa Bayda have decided to offer customers even more options for the 2021 holiday season.Wine lovers can now choose from the standard 12-pack Luxury Wine Advent Calendar or opt for a 24-pack for an extra dose of holiday cheer.When it comes to what sets their wine calendar apart from the competition, the Baydas look no further than their company’s emphasis on quality. Built on the premise of “making wine fun again,” Drinjk sources their wines exclusively from small to medium-batch, family-run wineries all over the world.Rather than standard mass-produced wines, Drinjk’s Luxury Wine Advent Calendar features unique artisan wines from seven different countries. This year’s selections include wines from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Chile, Argentina, and the United States.Among the wines you’ll find in this year’s Luxury Wine Advent Calander are an Italian pinot gris from a 16th-century Venetian property, an award-winning red blend from the hills of Navarra, Spain, and a cabernet sauvignon crafted by a third-generation US winemaker.Drinjk’s wine advent calendar allows customers to enjoy a new single-serve wine each day, with no duplicates. Each wine comes in a chic glass bottle that holds 6.3oz of premium wine, which equals enough for a single glass of wine for two or an extra generous serving for one.The overall amount of wine included in Drinjk's 24-pack wine advent calendar is 750 ML, the amount found in about six full standard bottles of wine.Pricing starts at $74.99 for a 12-pack Luxury Wine Advent Calendar or $119 for the 24-pack edition. Drinjk ships to a variety of different US states and shipping rates are included in the price of each wine calendar.Pre-orders for 12-bottle calendars are expected to arrive between Dec 1st and Dec 10th, while those placed on 24-bottle calendars should be received between Nov 25th – Nov 28th.For questions about Drinjk EEZY or the Wine Advent Calendar, contact Brett@drinjk.comAbout Drinjk EEZY: The #1 leader in premium single-serve wines, Drinjk’s mission is to make wine fun again. Make it more convenient for busy wine lovers to enjoy a glass of wine without the commitment of always having to open a full-sized bottle.

Drinjk EEZY Luxury Wine Advent Calendar