Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights ENewsletter online sign up offers specials & free directory for the best bed & breakfasts
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website and enewsletter is a great place to get the most up to date information
The free monthly Enews includes specials and packages from bed and breakfast members, recipe of the month, video, inns for sale information and activity ideas.
Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado offer a B&B experience you won’t want to miss – sign up for our newsletter and your digital Colorado B&B Directory will be sent immediately.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those looking to keep up to date on happenings at Colorado's best bed and breakfast inns, a visit to the www.InnsofColorado.org website is in order. The mobile friendly and extensive website includes a free and easy email subscription form as well as an instant digital directory of inns sent to the email address provided.
— Welling Clark, President of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado free monthly Enews includes specials and packages from bed and breakfast members, a recipe of the month, video link, inns for sale information and statewide activity ideas. Once a subscription is received, guests can expect a monthly communication from the organization and can opt out at any time. A weblink to the enews and share with others option is also included.
"Guests who subscribe to our “Colorado Inn-Sights” e-newsletter will discover everything Colorado has to offer and receive our free State Guide which includes a Full Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Member Inn Directory", says Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado President Welling Clark. "Our monthly e-newsletter offers information on events, inn specials, area activity highlights and fun travel information for Colorado. You will also find recipes, specific activity suggestions, information and seasonal highlights", Clark said.
*Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers CO
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
marketing@innsofcolorado.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other