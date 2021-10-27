Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights ENewsletter online sign up offers specials & free directory for the best bed & breakfasts

Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website and enewsletter is a great place to get the most up to date information

Breakfast is included in all of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns

Many of the inns use fresh flowers for a personal touch

The free monthly Enews includes specials and packages from bed and breakfast members, recipe of the month, video, inns for sale information and activity ideas.

Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado offer a B&B experience you won’t want to miss – sign up for our newsletter and your digital Colorado B&B Directory will be sent immediately.”
— Welling Clark, President of Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those looking to keep up to date on happenings at Colorado's best bed and breakfast inns, a visit to the www.InnsofColorado.org website is in order. The mobile friendly and extensive website includes a free and easy email subscription form as well as an instant digital directory of inns sent to the email address provided.

The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado free monthly Enews includes specials and packages from bed and breakfast members, a recipe of the month, video link, inns for sale information and statewide activity ideas. Once a subscription is received, guests can expect a monthly communication from the organization and can opt out at any time. A weblink to the enews and share with others option is also included.

"Guests who subscribe to our “Colorado Inn-Sights” e-newsletter will discover everything Colorado has to offer and receive our free State Guide which includes a Full Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Member Inn Directory", says Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado President Welling Clark. "Our monthly e-newsletter offers information on events, inn specials, area activity highlights and fun travel information for Colorado. You will also find recipes, specific activity suggestions, information and seasonal highlights", Clark said.

*Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org

We are the perfect bed and breakfast inn to fill your travel lodging needs on your next visit to Colorado. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) welcome you to use this handy bed and breakfast online guide when planning to travel in Colorado for business or pleasure. Each of our Colorado inns agrees to an extensive list of accommodations standards designed with our guests’ safety and comfort in mind. A stay at any of our fine member Inns is a memorable experience. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways.

