Durango's Gable House receives Tripadvisor top marks, boasting quality as Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member

About

We are the perfect bed and breakfast inn to fill your travel lodging needs on your next visit to Colorado. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) welcome you to use this handy bed and breakfast online guide when planning to travel in Colorado for business or pleasure. Each of our Colorado inns agrees to an extensive list of accommodations standards designed with our guests’ safety and comfort in mind. A stay at any of our fine member Inns is a memorable experience. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways.

