Durango's Gable House receives Tripadvisor top marks, boasting quality as Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member

In addition to receiving the highest traveler tested 5-mark rating, The Gable House also received the 2021 Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado membership prides itself on providing the best quality B&B lodging, including guest comfort and safety throughout the state. One of the member inns which continues to receive high marks from travelers is The Gable House, a Victorian bed and breakfast located in the heart of Durango, CO.

This 1892 Queen Anne Victorian mansion is located on a tree-lined street and is listed on the National and State Historic Registry. The wrap-around front porch offers views of the mountains around Durango, a well-manicured lawn, gardens and fountain. A full, hot breakfast is served every morning with ingredients like farm fresh eggs, breakfast meats, fruit, yogurt, breads, and pastries. The breakfast theme alternates between savory and sweet. In addition to receiving the highest traveler tested 5-mark rating, the inn also received the 2021 Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor. On the Gable House website, visitors will have access to current health and safety information and online reservations. According to a recent Tripadvisor guest reviewer named as "Just The Best", goes on to write, "In a word, the whole experience at The Gable House was "wonderful." Heather is a world-class hostess. The house itself is picturesque and immaculately clean. It is located a short, three-block walk to the heart of the town (we walked everywhere). Breakfast was a treat every morning. There are not enough superlatives to describe this place."

Durango, Colorado is known for it's close proximity to Mesa Verde National Park and the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Nestled in southwest Colorado, popular area outdoor activities including rafting, fishing, skiing, hiking, museums and historic sites.

For more information on The Gable House Bed & Breakfast, visit https://www.durangobedandbreakfast.com/

*Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org

We are the perfect bed and breakfast inn to fill your travel lodging needs on your next visit to Colorado. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) welcome you to use this handy bed and breakfast online guide when planning to travel in Colorado for business or pleasure. Each of our Colorado inns agrees to an extensive list of accommodations standards designed with our guests’ safety and comfort in mind. A stay at any of our fine member Inns is a memorable experience. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways.

Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Association

