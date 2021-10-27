Weddings reach new heights at Woodland Park's Pikes Peak Paradise-A Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado mountain inn
With an extensive list of wedding package options, Pikes Peak Paradise also features views of Pikes Peak and over 1 million acres of Pike National Forest.
Available for our guests at the bed and breakfast we have a beautiful outdoor area for guests to relax. Enjoy your wedding or event outdoors surrounded by one million acres of Pike National Forest.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When considering a wedding spot, many of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member properties offer locations that provide an off-the-beaten path experience. Pikes Peak Paradise in Woodland Park, Colorado, is one of those places that also offers a view of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak.
— Ron Pijut, Owner-Innkeeper of Pikes Peak Paradise
With an extensive list of wedding and event package options, Pikes Peak Paradise B&B also features guest rooms with view of Pikes Peak and over 1 million acres of Pike National Forest. Woodland Park is just 25 minutes NW of Colorado Springs, and three miles or 10 minutes back to town for restaurants and attractions. From elopement, event and full wedding packages, the rates start at $500 for 2 people and go up to $6,500 for up to 50 guests. Owner-innkeeper Ron Pijut, works with each group to ensure the best fit for a wedding or event shindig.
"Pikes Peak Paradise is an ideal setting for a honeymoon, anniversary, babymoon, getaway, small wedding, reunion or retreat", says owner-innkeeper Ron Pijut. "We want your stay at Pikes Peak Paradise Bed and Breakfast to be memorable, enjoyable and relaxing", Pijut said.
Visit the Pikes Peak Paradise website at https://pikespeakparadise.com/ or call 719-687-6656 for additional information on individual, elopement or wedding packages.
