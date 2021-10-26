More about BOLO for Murder Suspect in Deadly Shooting in Folkston

Folkston, GA (October 26, 2021) – The GBI and the Folkston Police Department are asking for assistance in locating Terry Roberson, age 33. Roberson is a suspect in the deadly shooting of Javarr Nelson on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Nelson’s home in Folkston, GA. Arrest warrants have been obtained for Roberson for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Anyone with information concerning Roberson’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Folkston Police Department at 912-496-2563, the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198, or can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.