Shamrock Roofing & Construction; Coming to Put a Roof Over Your Head

Shamrock Roofing and Construction is excited to announce that we are opening a location in Tulsa, Oklahoma
We’re happy to be opening a new office in Tulsa and continue to build on the Shamrock name in the Heartland. Oklahoma is a great state to be working in and to add to the Shamrock Nation.”TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction says, “We’re happy to be opening a new office in Tulsa and continue to build on the Shamrock name in the Heartland. Oklahoma is a great state to be working in and to add to the Shamrock Nation.”
Recently named one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “KC Fast 50” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has literally doubled in size year over year for the past three years, which is truly monumental, particularly during a pandemic. Shamrock Roofers have expanded their Midwest service locations to reach from their headquarters in Kansas City to St. Louis, Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha, and Dallas.
Now, the Tulsa area will be able to count on Shamrock Roofing and Construction for reliable, professional roof repair and replacement. A+ rated with the BBB, Shamrock contractors are Corning Platinum Preferred, offering free estimates and maintenance programs to both residential and commercial properties. Shamrock Roofing and Construction is prepared for action after inclement weather and on-call for new roof construction
in the Greater Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Armstrong has an optimistic view of the future, saying, “I’m fresh after this heart transplant and freshly married and I’m ready to open our new Tulsa location. We’re excited to get to know and grow with the City of Tulsa.”
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Shamrock Cares as a devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our new hometown.
