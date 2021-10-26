From th e desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Monday, October 25, 2021 at approximately 11:46 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at MM 18 in Wells.

The preliminary investigation shows 43-year-old Cornelius Hegarty III of Salisbury, Massachusetts was driving his 2013 Toyota Corolla north on I-95 when he crashed into a 2021 Subaru Forester occupied by 64-year-old Carol Funk and 65-year-old Steven Funk of Scarborough. Both were transported to York Hospital for minor injuries.

Hegarty was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence. He was summonsed to appear in court at later date. Prior to the crash, a complaint was reported to dispatch about Hegarty driving erratically. Hegarty was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.