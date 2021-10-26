Plan on busier commute before Cardinals-Packers game Thursday

PHOENIX – Heavier traffic can be expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Drivers should expect busier than normal conditions due to a mix of football and regular commuting traffic traveling toward the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Fans traveling to the game should allow extra time and try to arrive in the area near the stadium early. Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

Drivers also should practice patience after the game and be prepared for heavier freeway traffic along sections of Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley once fans have left the stadium. Some Loop 101 off-ramps near the stadium will be closed as part of the city of Glendale’s post-game plan to enhance the movement of traffic departing the area.

