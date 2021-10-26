Submit Release
Transportation Commission awards over $17 million in contracts in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $17 million in contracts for 10 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its October 21 business meeting.

The commission awarded a bid of $3.4 million to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland to complete milling, paving, chip sealing and other miscellaneous work on approximately 10 miles of Wyoming Highway 135 in Fremont County. 

In Laramie County, S&S Builders, LLC out of Gillette was awarded a bid of $3.4 million for grading, paving and updating curb, gutter, electrical systems and sidewalks along U.S. Highway 85.

Reiman Corp. was the sole bidder on a project to complete bridge rehabilitation, paving, grading and other miscellaneous work in various locations around Sweetwater County with a bid of about $5 million. 

The commission also awarded a bid of $1.2 million to Cowley-based Wilson Bros. Construction, Inc. for a project that includes grading, draining, fencing, guardrail and other miscellaneous work on about 3 miles of U.S. Highway 310 and Wyoming Highway 789 in Big Horn County. 

The above projects all have a contracted completion date of October 31, 2022. 

Kilgore Companies, LLC, based out of Rock Springs was awarded a $1.5 million bid to crush surfacing material, mix salt stockpiles and other miscellaneous work in various locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. This project has a completion date of April 2022. 

Other projects awarded include:

-        Highway Improvement Inc. out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was awarded about $834,000 for a crack sealing project on approximately 104 miles of highway in various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties.

-        Z & Z Seal Coating, Inc. out of Billings, Montana was awarded about $799,000 for a crack sealing project on approximately 43 miles of highway in various locations within Converse, Goshen, Natrona and Platte Counties. 

-        Z & Z Seal Coating was also awarded about $399,000 for a crack sealing project on approximately 77 miles of highway in various locations within Big Horn and Park Counties. 

-        Z & Z Seal Coating was also awarded about $324,000 for a crack sealing project on approximately 101 miles of highway in various locations within Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties. 

-        Wilson Bros. Construction was awarded $517,000 for a project that includes grading, draining, paving and other miscellaneous work in Fremont County. 

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.

-30-

