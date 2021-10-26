UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE - Traffic Crash / VT RT 22A West Haven / 10-26-21
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MEDIA RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Craig Roland, Sr. Sgt Stephen McNamara
STATION: Vermont State Police Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @0758
STREET: VT Rt 22A
TOWN: West Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, standing water.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT
PASSENGER:
AGE: 14
SEATBELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Op - Deceased
INJURIES: PASS - Internal injuries
HOSPITAL: Passenger transported by Rescue to Rutland Regional
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rodney Batschelet
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Treated and released at scene
HOSPITAL: NA
CRASH SUMMARY:
This two-vehicle crash occurred on VT RT 22A near 1725 VT RT 22A in the Town of West Haven, Vermont.
Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of V#1, a silver Subaru, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole and V#2, a blue
Subaru, while attempting to pass a tractor-trailer unit. Upon striking the utility pole, V#1 ricocheted into the left side of V#2, causing damage and
forcing V#2 off the roadway. V#2 came to a position of rest in a farm field adjacent to the southbound lane of VT RT 22A. V#1 subsequently overturned
several times before coming to a position of rest on its roof, facing southeast in the northbound lane.
Op#1, a 17-year-old juvenile male, was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. A 14-year-old juvenile male passenger in V#1 was transported to Rutland Regional Hospital for treatment of internal injuries. Due to the ages of the victims, their names are not being released at the present time.
OP #2, Rodney Batschelet, was treated and released at the scene.
Speed, heavy rain, and standing water on the roadway are considered contributing factors of this crash.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Vermont AOT, Fair Haven Rescue, Fair Haven Fire Department, and the Benson Volunteer Fire Department.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to
contact Trooper Craig Roland at the Rutland Barracks of the Vermont State Police.
Sgt. Stephen McNamara
Vermont State Police
Troop B – New Haven
(P) 802-388-4919
(F) 802-453-7918