UPDATED MEDIA RELEASE - Traffic Crash / VT RT 22A West Haven / 10-26-21

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MEDIA RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Craig Roland, Sr. Sgt Stephen McNamara

STATION: Vermont State Police Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @0758

STREET: VT Rt 22A

TOWN: West Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, standing water.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

PASSENGER:

AGE: 14

SEATBELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Op - Deceased

INJURIES: PASS - Internal injuries

HOSPITAL: Passenger transported by Rescue to Rutland Regional

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rodney Batschelet

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Treated and released at scene

HOSPITAL: NA

CRASH SUMMARY:

This two-vehicle crash occurred on VT RT 22A near 1725 VT RT 22A in the Town of West Haven, Vermont.

Preliminary investigation indicates the operator of V#1, a silver Subaru, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole and V#2, a blue

Subaru, while attempting to pass a tractor-trailer unit. Upon striking the utility pole, V#1 ricocheted into the left side of V#2, causing damage and

forcing V#2 off the roadway. V#2 came to a position of rest in a farm field adjacent to the southbound lane of VT RT 22A. V#1 subsequently overturned

several times before coming to a position of rest on its roof, facing southeast in the northbound lane.

Op#1, a 17-year-old juvenile male, was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. A 14-year-old juvenile male passenger in V#1 was transported to Rutland Regional Hospital for treatment of internal injuries. Due to the ages of the victims, their names are not being released at the present time.

OP #2, Rodney Batschelet, was treated and released at the scene.

Speed, heavy rain, and standing water on the roadway are considered contributing factors of this crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Vermont AOT, Fair Haven Rescue, Fair Haven Fire Department, and the Benson Volunteer Fire Department.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to

contact Trooper Craig Roland at the Rutland Barracks of the Vermont State Police.

Sgt. Stephen McNamara

Vermont State Police

Troop B – New Haven

(P) 802-388-4919

(F) 802-453-7918

Stephen.McNamara@vermont.gov