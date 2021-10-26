COLETTI Launches Camping French Press that Retains Heat for 4+ Hours
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, COLETTI launched The Boulder Camping French Press - an ultra-durable 10-cup coffee press designed to withstand the great outdoors while making the best coffee possible. It is now available on Amazon for $79.95 USD.
Owned and operated by veterans, the company calls the Boulder “An American Press” claiming it’s “Too tough to be a French Press.” All COLETTI’s products are engineered for the outdoors by their team of veterans that have 10 combined deployment and 56 years of active military service.
“The Boulder solves all the problems of your typical coffee press,” said founder Josh Gilliam. “As avid outdoorsmen, our team noticed that most on the market break easily, lose heat, used plastic, and are too small, leaving campers making one or two cups at a time. The Boulder is bigger, stronger, and retains heat longer than coffee press on the market.”
The Boulder is vacuum-insulated to keep coffee hot for over four hours. It has thick steel walls, separated by 2mm of vacuum-insulated space to provide superior insulation. Plus, an air-tight silicone gasket seals the press to retain heat for those late-rising campers. The patent-pending lid makes the press resistant to spills.
“The Boulder keeps your coffee hot for a really long time. It makes a great cup and is virtually indestructible”, writes Theresa Villeneuve from the Gadgeteer.
This 42 oz press contains no aluminum or plastic, making it safe for the environment and humans alike. It’s built to last a lifetime and backed by a Lifetime Replacement Guarantee.
The rugged Boulder is made of AISI 304 steel using the same 14-gauge industry-standard material used for building construction. It has a versatile style available in gunmetal black or brushed steel. So while it’s designed for camping, it will also add class to a kitchen countertop.
The plungers on most French presses stop short of the bottom, leaving the water and coffee grounds to continue interacting through the porous filter after brewing is complete. The Boulder’s plunger is designed to press the water out of the grounds to inhibit further extraction. The result is coffee that’s good to the last drop, doesn’t get bitter, and has no grainy dregs mixed in.
The Boulder also makes easy cold brew. Just add 6 tbsp coarsely ground coffee, fill with cold water, let sit for 14-16 hours, and serve over ice.
COLETTI was founded in 2016 by Army veteran Josh Gilliam, a former infantry officer who led Soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq with the First Ranger Battalion and the 82nd Airborne. Since launching, COLETTI has become known for its range of durable coffee percolators and accessories engineered for the outdoors.
The COLETTI Boulder is now available on Amazon. For more information or to interview COLETTI’s founder or the design team, please contact them directly:
Josh Gilliam
josh@coletticoffee.com
1-916-340-4469
About COLETTI
COLETTI’s founding owner, Pastor Josh Gilliam, was commissioned as an Infantry officer in 2000 from West Point. Soon after, he was leading Soldiers in combat with both the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 82nd Airborne Division. During that time he became burdened by the lack of religious freedom and misunderstandings about Christianity. Josh resolved to – one day – open a door for the good news in that region.
In 2016 COLETTI was established with the purpose of generating funds to provide access to Christianity in places where it is feared and misunderstood – to champion the freedoms of press, speech, and religion that are so connected to human flourishing. Ten percent of profit is donated to this mission. Since that time other army officers and military veterans have rallied to the COLETTI team.
Since its launch, COLETTI has become known for its line of ultra-durable and high-quality coffee percolators, cups, and now French Press, designed for the great outdoors. COLETTI’s products are sold at retailers including at Amazon, Walmart, and on the company’s website
Joshua Gilliam
Introducing the COLETTI Boulder