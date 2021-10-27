Harris Institute Milestones Magazine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris Institute has published Volume One, Issue One of an online magazine highlighting some of the major milestones and magic moments the college has celebrated over its 32-year history.
The magazine covers many of the college’s international partnerships and the accomplishments of its alumni and faculty. It includes recognition the school has received and acknowledges the companies, organizations and individuals who have contributed to enable Harris Institute to become an internationally recognized leader in music industry education.
Harris Institute ranked ‘best school of its kind” for a 7th year in the Media Arts Education Report. It is the only school outside of the US in Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top 11 Schools’ and was featured in both Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’ and Billboard’s ‘Schools That Rock’.
The college is located in a century old 15,000 square foot industrial building in downtown Toronto that was designed by Massey Hall’s architect George M. Miller in 1908. The Audio Production Program, Arts Management Program and Music Business Professional are taught by award winning leaders.
Recording studios designed by world-renowned studio designer Martin Pilchner include three control rooms for music recording, audio post for film and television, electronic music production and game audio. Control Room A features the TEC award winning SSL AWS console. On campus there are five classrooms, four computer labs, a library, electronics lab and the student lounge.
Harris Institute offers intensive one-year programs taught by active award winning leaders starting in November, March and July.
John Harris
