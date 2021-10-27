AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Online Degree Programs for Colleges & Universities in America

Online college degree programs are a growing alternative to attending on-campus. Which U.S.-based colleges & universities rank best for various degree levels and fields of study? AcademicInfluence.com selects the top schools…

GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many college students adapted to online courses during the pandemic, perhaps the biggest takeaway from this experience is the reality that some online classes are simply more compelling than others.

For students interested in online degree programs that meet the highest standards of excellence, AcademicInfluence.com announces the top online degree programs available from American colleges and universities:

AcademicInfluence.com Ranking of the Best Online Degree Programs

All degree levels are featured—associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate degrees, and even certificates. Fields of study covered include:

• Accounting

• Agribusiness

• Artificial Intelligence

• Behavior Analysis

• Biblical Studies

• Biology

• Building Construction

• Business Administration

• Business Management

• Child Development

• Christian Ministry

• Communications

• Counseling

• Criminal Justice

• Cybersecurity

• Data Science & Analytics

• Digital Media

• Economics

• Education (including Art Education, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education)

• Electrical & Computer Engineering

• Emergency Management

• English

• Entrepreneurship

• Finance

• Game Development

• Gender Studies

• General Science

• General Studies

• Graphic Arts & Graphic Design

• Health Information & Informatics

• Health Science

• Healthcare Administration

• History

• Human Resources

• Human Services

• Information Technology

• Law & Legal Studies

• Liberal Arts & Humanities

• Management

• Marketing & Advertising

• Mathematics

• Network Administration

• Nursing

• Organizational Leadership

• Organizational Psychology

• Paralegal Studies

• Philosophy

• Political Science

• Psychology

• Public Health

• Religious Studies

• Social Work

• Sociology

• Software Development

• Sports Management

• Theology

• Web Design

With the list of degree fields growing weekly, consult the link above for programs still to come.

“Online degree programs provide a convenient and effective way to earn a bona fide college degree. No longer a novelty, online education has proven itself over time. And in the face of a global crisis, online education actually provided the most reliable medium for students seeking new ways to access higher education and expand their academic horizons,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics.

In the listing of the online degree programs offered, each ranked school includes an entry detailing the institution's historical influence, desirability, tuition and fees, acceptance and graduation rates, student population, and median ACT/SAT scores. Each entry also includes links to school profiles along with further details about the specific online degree offered by the school.

In addition to individual degree programs, AcademicInfluence.com just released its 2022 ranking of the colleges and universities that excel overall in online higher education:

Best Online Colleges 2022

Why are the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com superior to those of other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web’s top data repositories to map and objectively measure a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

“Students concerned about bias and gamesmanship in college rankings can find a more accurate assessment of scholarly impact with AcademicInfluence.com. Our rankings are based primarily on objective influence data rather than on some unknown person’s subjective feelings about a college or university or on self-reported info that can be skewed or obsolete,” says Macosko. “It’s why we believe students can trust AcademicInfluence.com over the alternatives.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.