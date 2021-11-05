Psychological Drama 'Station to Station' Set for Opening Night, Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival

Actor David Eggers II in a scene from Benjamin Bryant's sexy psychological drama 'Station to Station' David Eggers II and Cate Farrow in 'Station to Station'

Benjamin Bryant's 'second coming of age' drama has drawn early praise for bold framing; a clever, inclusive story; and star David Eggers II's 'revealing' debut.

Having set the film in Las Vegas, and shot it in a bubble there, under uniquely affecting circumstances, everyone associated with the film feels such a connection and kinship with Las Vegas.” — Benjamin Bryant

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival (LVIFSF) announced the world premiere of 'Station to Station' -- the highly anticipated psychological drama from writer-director Benjamin Bryant -- will take place opening night of the festival, Tuesday, November 9, with the film available for virtual screening throughout the festival. The award-winning feature will screen in competition, following the announcement of 'Station to Station' as one of three finalists for "Best Drama Feature."

Vegas-set and shot 'Station to Station' tells the story of Tom Ryan (David Eggers II, 'What Happened Last Night,' "New Dogs, Old Tricks"), the boundary-pushing, David Bowie-obsessed son of a housekeeper in New York's tony Hamptons. After the revelation of a long-held secret shatters his sense of self, Tom flees to the electric anonymity of Las Vegas to forget, where an intriguing stranger offers him the ultimate opportunity for distraction, launching Tom headfirst into a 20-something's paradise--a charged, stimulating world of indulgence, adulation, and exhibition; where he makes unexpected connections and a "found" family of choice. When his new world starts to come apart from within (in a harrowing series of third-act events, each with Tom at the center) Tom learns how easily things left unresolved find their own ways to force resolution.

"Set in a uniquely 21st-century environment, the film explores our rapidly evolving perceptions and conventions of family, friendship, gender roles, sexuality, and self-determination--probing, and often challenging, the assumptions and judgments we (both the characters and the audience) make about ourselves and each other," notes the film's official description.

The film is the debut feature film for writer-director Bryant, a former broadcaster-turned-Obama administration official Bryant, who turned his attentions to creative pursuits in 2016, producing the Emmy-winning digital drama 'Anacostia' and several holiday themed films and news/documentary projects, and has been an early breakout in non-festival independent film awards circles, winning "Best Narrative Feature," "Best Actor," for Eggers, and "Best Ensemble Cast" honors in July from the IndieEye Film Awards, taking home six Awards of Merit -- for Actor (Eggers, with Special Mention), Supporting Actor (Jordan Getty as Jordan, Andrew Cawley as Casey), Script/Writing, Original Score, and an Award of Recognition (Cate Farrow as Sarah), from the IndieFEST awards program in August. FILMHAUS Berlin announced seven nominations for 'Station to Station,' including Best Feature, Original Concept, Directorial Debut, Score, Costume Design, and Ensemble Cast.

"Having set the film in Las Vegas, and shot it in a bubble there, under unusual and uniquely affecting circumstances (during the height of the second round of COVID-19 restrictions), everyone associated with the film feels such a connection and kinship with Las Vegas and her people. It is extremely significant for us to be able to debut the film in Las Vegas, and we are both humbled and grateful to be selected as LVIFSF's opening night selection. It's our hope the virtual format of this year's festival -- which will allow visitors to watch the film on any day -- allows an even greater audience to not only see the film, but also to experience the truly exceptional event that is the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival."

The film features an original score by Austin-based musician Francis McGrath, and three original songs written McGrath and Bryant, sung by a variety of artists, including Broadway star Jon Hacker (currently resuming the national tour of 'Jersey Boys,' as Frankie Valli). The film also stars Anthony Henderson, Nailya Shakirova, Anthony Henderson, Josh Beck and South African singer and actor Benedikt Sebastian, among others.

'Station to Station' is produced by Bryant and Tommy Zamberlan for the Bryant Zamberlan Group and the BZ/MP, with McGrath, Diann Lewis-Charles, Christopher Matteis, and playwright Matthew Weaver among the production team.

