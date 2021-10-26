ALPLA to build new facility in Kansas City, creating 75 new jobs

ALPLA Inc., North America announced it will break ground on a new manufacturing plant in Kansas City, Missouri, creating 75 new jobs. The new facility will be the company’s fourth site in Missouri and the first dedicated to injection molding.

“ALPLA’s decision to grow in Missouri demonstrates our state’s ability to support companies with our highly skilled workforce, affordable business costs and unmatched logistical advantages,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are home to global leaders across various industries, and we take great pride in providing companies like ALPLA with a solid foundation to ensure their success in Missouri.”

“We are excited about our new Kansas City site which represents a key element of our growth strategy and our continued commitment to the expansion of our injection molding capabilities,” said James Rooney, Managing Director, ALPLA, North America. "This is a strategic initiative expanding our volume and footprint."

Led by Cushman & Wakefield, the 246,000-square-foot, rail-served injection molding facility will begin construction in late 2021 with a completion date in late 2022. The site will enhance ALPLA’s scope of innovation and facilitate the demand of recent business. As regional production has increased, the investment and creation of a world-class facility at the Blue River Commerce Center will add an additional 75 jobs, assisting in the stabilization of the manufacturing economy. While embracing new markets, the central location will better serve customers in the Midwest.

The company also looks forward to giving back to the Kansas City community. To date, ALPLA has funded numerous STEM and STEAM-based labs and classes while encouraging high school students to build careers related to engineering. The company is also an active supporter of women empowerment initiatives and volunteerism in the senior community.

“With redeveloped and transit-served sites such as the Blue River Commerce Center, attracting globally respected manufacturers is at the heart of Port KC’s mission,” said Jon Stephens, President and CEO of Port KC. “Bringing ALPLA and many Kansas City community partners together will continue to strengthen our neighborhoods and workforce talent, contributing to the benefit of all.”

The Kansas City Area Development Council was proud to work with several regional partners in attracting ALPLA Inc. to the Kansas City area, including the State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership, Port KC, City of Kansas City, Missouri, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Cushman & Wakefield - Joe Accurso, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire and KC SmartPort.

“The Kansas City region’s strengths in manufacturing and availability of skilled talent will allow ALPLA to experience continued growth in manufacturing, furthering the company’s position as a leader in packaging solutions,” said Tim Cowden, President and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council.

About ALPLA Inc.

ALPLA is a leading companies involved in plastic packaging. Around 21,600 employees worldwide produce custom-made packaging systems, bottles, caps and molded parts at 178 sites across 45 countries. In North America, ALPLA specializes in bottles and caps for the food, beverage, auto, health, beauty, and home care industries by using conscientious culture to drive purposeful packaging. ALPLA operates its own recycling plants for PET and HDPE in Austria, Poland, Mexico, Italy and Spain, and in the form of joint ventures in Mexico and Germany. Other projects are being realized elsewhere around the world. To learn more about ALPLA, visit www.alpla.com.