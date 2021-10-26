Submit Release
Traffic Crash / 22A West Haven / 10-26-02021

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

MEDIA RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B404408                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr Craig Roland, Sr. Sgt Stephen McNamara

STATION: Vermont State Police Rutland                                

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101 / 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @0758

STREET:  VT Rt 22A

TOWN:  West Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  NA

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Wet, standing water.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2006

VEHICLE MAKE:  Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL:  Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES:  Deceased

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact and induced damage to the entire left side.

INJURIES:  Treated and released at the scene.

HOSPITAL:  NA

 

This two-vehicle crash occurred on VT RT 22A near 1725 VT RT 22A in the Town of

West Haven, Vermont.

 

Preliminary investigation indicates, V#1, a silver, Subaru collided with both a

utility pole and V#2, a blue Subaru, while attempting to pass a Tractor

Trailer unit. Upon striking the utility pole, V#1, ricocheted into the left side

of V#2 causing damage and forcing same off the roadway and into a field adjacent

to the southbound lane of VT RT 22A.  V#1 subsequently overturned several times

before coming to a position of rest on its roof, facing south east in the

northbound lane.

 

Op#1 was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.  OP #2 was

treated and released.

 

At present time, all names are being withheld pending proper notification.

 

An updated press release will be forthcoming.

 

This crash remains under investigation.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______NA_______ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:     NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: NA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sgt. Stephen McNamara

Vermont State Police

Troop B – New Haven

(P) 802-388-4919

(F) 802-453-7918

 

Stephen.McNamara@vermont.gov

 

