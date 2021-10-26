Traffic Crash / 22A West Haven / 10-26-02021
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MEDIA RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404408
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Craig Roland, Sr. Sgt Stephen McNamara
STATION: Vermont State Police Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101 / 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @0758
STREET: VT Rt 22A
TOWN: West Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NA
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, standing water.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact and induced damage to the entire left side.
INJURIES: Treated and released at the scene.
HOSPITAL: NA
This two-vehicle crash occurred on VT RT 22A near 1725 VT RT 22A in the Town of
West Haven, Vermont.
Preliminary investigation indicates, V#1, a silver, Subaru collided with both a
utility pole and V#2, a blue Subaru, while attempting to pass a Tractor
Trailer unit. Upon striking the utility pole, V#1, ricocheted into the left side
of V#2 causing damage and forcing same off the roadway and into a field adjacent
to the southbound lane of VT RT 22A. V#1 subsequently overturned several times
before coming to a position of rest on its roof, facing south east in the
northbound lane.
Op#1 was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. OP #2 was
treated and released.
At present time, all names are being withheld pending proper notification.
An updated press release will be forthcoming.
This crash remains under investigation.
Sgt. Stephen McNamara
Vermont State Police
Troop B – New Haven
(P) 802-388-4919
(F) 802-453-7918