Marc Ursick Named Crain’s Notable Entrepreneur

Clearsulting Founder and CEO, Marc Ursick, has been named Cleveland Crain's Notable Entrepreneur for 2021

The journey has been amazing because of the phenomenal teammates I have the honor of working with on a daily basis.”
— Marc Ursick
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Ursick, Clearsulting’s founder and CEO, was named a notable entrepreneur by Crain’s Cleveland Business in their 2021 list.

In 2015, Clearsulting consisted of three team members supporting two clients with no dedicated physical office space. Fast forward to today and Clearsulting has more than 150 team members, an extensive roster of well-known organizations we collaborate with, and offices around the world. The company has also been recognized in consulting trade publications and ranked on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing companies for the past two years.

Marc acknowledged that “the journey has been amazing because of the phenomenal teammates I have the honor of working with on a daily basis. Clearsulting would not exist without everyone on the team being bought into the mission of our company.” He also attributed the growth of Clearsulting to “each team member living our core values of grit, accountability, teamwork, growth mindset, and joy, and being culture champions at all levels within the company. It really sets us apart from others in the market.”

Clearsulting focuses on delivering best-in-class management consulting projects, creating and prioritizing an exciting and unique culture for their team, and developing meaningful, personal, and professional relationships with clients. This all supports a mission of creating a fulfilling work environment for team members, clients, and strategic alliance partners.

Congratulations to Marc and the other nominated entrepreneurs.

