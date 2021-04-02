Clearsulting Reflects on Women's History Month
Celebrate women not just in March, but all year-round.CLEVELAND, OH, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting is committed to continued learning in an effort to be more informed on the ways we are different. Women’s History Month was an opportunity to target our efforts in order to celebrate the women in our lives and learn about the trailblazers who influenced women’s rights. This past year has forced many of us to be creative in the ways we engage and stay connected.
Kelly Kraus, Clearsulting Director and Lead of the firm's GRIT (Girls Rise, Innovate, & Transform) Squad, reflects "I’m proud to be part of a company that not only talks about accelerating gender parity, but takes action to support and celebrate women year-round". Through open dialogue and collaboration, GRIT Squad addresses challenges faced by women in the consulting industry.
In an effort to inspire others to be aware of the challenges women face, to be knowledgeable in women’s history, and to identify ways to be a part of the change, Clearsulting is sharing activities team members participated in during the month of March:
Women’s History and Education
- Hosted an interactive trivia session where we shared trivia questions about the influential women that have shaped history and paved the way for others.
Support for Women-Owned Businesses and Pro-Women Organizations
- Shared resources to identify ways to help women-owned businesses and pro-women organizations.
- Identified the trailblazers in culinary arts, entertainment, and other industries.
- Recommended books written by inspiring women.
Volunteering
- Partnered with Dress for Success to provide support to women job seekers. This partnership was inspired by the difficult year that women had in 2020, resulting in significant job losses.
Giving Thanks
- Thanked the women in our personal and professional lives by sending personalized e-mails and letters
Let us celebrate women not just in March, but all year-round.
#thedifferenceisclearsulting #thedifferenceisus
###
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
Communications Team
Clearsulting
email us here