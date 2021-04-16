Dillon Beard Joins Clearsulting as R2R Practice Lead
Director Brings Combined Industry and Big Four Experience to New Role
I approach each project from Day 1 with a mindset that is focused on the client’s sustainable experience.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dillon Beard has joined Clearsulting as the Record to Report Practice Lead within the firm’s Management Consulting practice. Beard comes most recently from KPMG and brings a decade of record to report experience to the firm.
— Dillon Beard, Record to Report Practice Lead
Beard began his career in industry working for a small, innovative manufacturing firm and a growth-focused, Fortune 500 automotive firm before joining KPMG. At KPMG, he quickly advanced and refined his management consulting and client relationship skills. He feels that this combined process and technical experience in both industry and consulting gives him a unique perspective. “I’m able to appreciate and plan for the challenges clients often experience after the consultant leaves,” explains Beard. “I know that it’s important to anticipate the challenges of scaling a solution in a rapidly growing business environment, so I approach each project from Day 1 with a mindset that is focused on the client’s sustainable experience.”
Beard is equally passionate about mentorship and says he looks forward to the relationships role associated with being the Record to Report Practice Lead both with clients and internally. He says, “I’m already so invested in our team members. I want to make sure that they’re getting what they need to grow and to be successful.”
Clearsulting’s Head of Management Consulting, John Tilow, is excited for the leadership skills, energy, and client focus that Beard brings to the firm. Tilow says, “Dillon understands that relationships do not expire at the end of a project. He is committed to forging partnerships that lead clients to long-term success.”
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Effectiveness, Enterprise Performance Management, Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our core values and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
