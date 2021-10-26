PSC to Host Virtual 561 Area Code Workshop on November 5

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites Palm Beach County residents using the 561 area code to participate in a virtual workshop at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5 on options to handle the area’s shrinking supply of phone numbers.

The workshop will discuss the telecommunications industry proposal to add a new area code—an all-services overlay—to provide additional numbering resources for the existing 561 area code. In addition, the effects of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will also be discussed.

If you are a resident of Palm Beach County using the 561 area code and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual workshop, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the request.

The virtual area code workshop is scheduled for the following date /time:

Friday, November 5, 2021 11:00 a.m.

You can watch the virtual area code workshop live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.