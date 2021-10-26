Traffic Advisory

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 22A in West Haven is closed between the intersections of Rt 4 and Orwell Rd due

to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further

Notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

Carefully.

Jaden Sanborn

Emergency Communications Dispatcher- Trainee

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

jaden.sanborn@vermont.gov