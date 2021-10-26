Traffic Advisory
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 22A in West Haven is closed between the intersections of Rt 4 and Orwell Rd due
to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further
Notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
Carefully.
Jaden Sanborn
Emergency Communications Dispatcher- Trainee
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, Vermont 05158
(802) 722-4600 Business
(802) 722-4690 Fax