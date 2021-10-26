Pluto7 launches Supply Chain Twin Solution Planning in a Box 2.0 on Google Cloud
Pluto7 is extremely excited by the opportunity to combine the power of Google’s Supply Chain Twin with Pluto7’s Planning in a Box bringing the power of AI to life.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7 today announced the launch of their Supply Chain Twin Solution, Planning in a Box 2.0. Managing supply chain disruption needs more revolutionary innovation with unified data connections across internal and external nodes in real-time simulating the physical world as events unfold. Planning in a Box, a Supply Chain Twin technology, resides on top of existing processes, devices, sensors and ERP systems (E.g. SAP) to bring broader visibility, reduce inventory carrying cost, and optimize shipments all while improving overall demand forecast accuracy so organizations can lead innovation and confidence.
— Manju Devadas, Founder & CEO, Pluto7
Businesses today have seen significant financial impact due to disruption within Supply Chain flows and are missing key information about their operations in real-time to act with agility and make insightful, data-driven decisions. Planning in a Box is a logical extension to solve such visibility problems leveraging data from legacy devices, machines and more. Pluto7’s Google Cloud Marketplace solutions fit right under the hood with Planning in a Box as an umbrella solution, enabling customers to easily tap into data insights connecting processes right from marketing spend and sales, to supplier tracking, and inventory management to even gathering information from the physical world in motions like the vehicles for usage patterns and delivery route optimization. As a result, supply chain leaders are equipped with a single-pane view of their business processes to track and monitor their factories and the supply chain at-large taking them a step closer towards Factory 4.0. Planning in a Box is a Platform on a Platform solution running on the customer-owned Google Cloud environment with full transparency into the analytics and ML modeling to process automation flows so that the customer has flexibility to blend it within their business processes and connect with APIs, which was impossible through traditional planning systems. Pluto7 solutions have data ingestion, ML modeling, and data analytics that are extensible and adaptable to business dynamics. The previous generation, rigid models do not tend to serve customers who are in need of this additional layer of intelligence as a Supply Chain Twin.
"Pluto7 customers today are maturing in their adoption of AI through the Supply Chain Twin, solving large scale business problems. Pluto7’s flexible decisions platform “Planning in a Box'' on Google Cloud is enabling our customers to be omnipresent with realtime reflection of the physical supply chain by centralizing data from the plan, make, build and deliver processes. We are pleased to see customers acknowledge up to 10x ROI by reducing the risks and cost of deficient inventory decisions. Pluto7 is extremely excited by the opportunity to combine the power of Google’s Supply Chain Twin with Pluto7’s Planning in a Box bringing the power of AI to life. We are building unique enterprise supply chain brains using VERTEX AI and Bigquery and institutionalizing the operational know-how, making customers super humans with insights from connected data from across processes, and automating decisions that are unique to their businesses bridging the gaps left by industry standard software with pre packaged ML and rigid data models'' - Manju Devadas, Founder & CEO, Pluto7.
Resilient supply chains can respond to sudden changes in markets and do so by developing agile and cost-efficient strategies. Unfortunately, most companies focus too heavily on controlling costs without realizing that later down the line they are paying a bigger price for not adopting agility. Pluto7’s Planning in a Box is a scalable solution working with an accurate blend of internal, external, and IoT data driving high intelligence including visual inspections, throughout the supply chain process helping organizations save time and reduce costs accelerating data driven innovation.
Pluto7’s services and AI solutions allow businesses to speed up and scale-out sophisticated machine learning models. Pluto7 has successfully guided many businesses through the digital transformation process by leveraging the power of Google Cloud.
Bringing a 360 degree view to your Supply Chain
It is not just a solution but the methodology and the framework of capabilities of Planning in a Box 2.0 that makes it so robust and exciting because it helps simulate real-life scenarios with data-driven recommendations so that stakeholders can make informed decisions while planning what’s next.
“With Google Cloud and Planning in a Box, we were able to respond quickly to when the demand was high, shut down production when the demand was slowing or tanking, helping to save us a ton of money with our inventory carrying costs cut into half, which actually meant with our working capital, we could double the number of styles and products which is good for consumers, and business.” - Deepak Mehrotra, Founder, California Design Den
About Pluto7
Pluto7 is a tech-enabled solutions and services company that ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. Pluto7 helps customers enable various Data Management processes and Smart Analytics frameworks to unify their data and move it to the cloud so that it’s ready for AI and ML applications. With Google Cloud’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities and Pluto7’s own Solutions, Pluto7 is able to build upon its ML solutions with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that customers can accelerate their supply chain transformation journey all while minimizing risk. Pluto7 solves global-scale problems leveraging Smart Analytics in a simplistic way while ensuring security and data governance. Pluto7 services and AI solutions deliver innovation and intelligence to build a data-driven future. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/
