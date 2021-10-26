Em Davila Enters Finals For 104.3 MYFM’s Valentine in the Morning’s Holiday Star Contest
Em Davila has been selected as a Top 5 finalist in iHeartMedia’s 2021 Valentine in the Morning’s Holiday Star Contest presented by the Citadel Outlets.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top 5 finalists for iHeartMedia’s Valentine in the Morning's Holiday Star Contest, including Southern California native Em Davila (@emdavilamusic), are now in a race for time to rack up public votes to win a grand prize package that includes an opportunity to perform at the 2021 Citadel Tree Lighting on November 13th in Commerce. Voting is now open on MYFM’s website through November 3rd.
Em Davila entered the competition with a live acoustic performance of her original holiday single “It’s That Time Again.” The song features co-writer DeAndre Brackensick (@deandre408), and was released by DNT Entertainment on all digital platforms on December 9, 2020. It was the first original single self-produced by Em Davila and mixed and mastered by Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit.
Past performers for the Citadel tree-lighting hosted by 104.3 MYFM include: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jana Kramer, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Beer to name a few. The annual ceremony has made a name over the years for it’s amazing display of what is known as California’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree lighting. This year’s tree was brought in from Mt. Shasta, and stands 115-feet tall. It will be decked out with 18,000+ multi-colored lights and 10,000+ bows and ornaments. There are 5,000 people expected in attendance for this year’s event which will be held in the center court at the Citadel Outlets in the early evening hours of 5-7 p.m. on November 13, 2021.
About Em Davila
Em Davila is a Pop/R&B Recording Artist and Songwriter from Southern California. Her main musical influences are: Alicia Keys, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Etta James. The power and range of her vocals have been compared to that of industry greats such as Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey. Em’s live performance, which has a jazz/pop reverence, is her most powerful asset. She has the ability to physically and emotionally move any audience she steps in front of; it is an amazing experience to see and hear this artist perform LIVE! To learn more, visit www.emdavila.com
