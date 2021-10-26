Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,053 in the last 365 days.

Em Davila Enters Finals For 104.3 MYFM’s Valentine in the Morning’s Holiday Star Contest

Em Davila Finalist for 104.3 MYFM Valentine in the Morning's Holiday Star Contest

Em Davila - Photo By: Christian Picazo

Em Davila has been selected as a Top 5 finalist in iHeartMedia’s 2021 Valentine in the Morning’s Holiday Star Contest presented by the Citadel Outlets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top 5 finalists for iHeartMedia’s Valentine in the Morning's Holiday Star Contest, including Southern California native Em Davila (@emdavilamusic), are now in a race for time to rack up public votes to win a grand prize package that includes an opportunity to perform at the 2021 Citadel Tree Lighting on November 13th in Commerce. Voting is now open on MYFM’s website through November 3rd.

Em Davila entered the competition with a live acoustic performance of her original holiday single “It’s That Time Again.” The song features co-writer DeAndre Brackensick (@deandre408), and was released by DNT Entertainment on all digital platforms on December 9, 2020. It was the first original single self-produced by Em Davila and mixed and mastered by Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit.

Past performers for the Citadel tree-lighting hosted by 104.3 MYFM include: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jana Kramer, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Beer to name a few. The annual ceremony has made a name over the years for it’s amazing display of what is known as California’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree lighting. This year’s tree was brought in from Mt. Shasta, and stands 115-feet tall. It will be decked out with 18,000+ multi-colored lights and 10,000+ bows and ornaments. There are 5,000 people expected in attendance for this year’s event which will be held in the center court at the Citadel Outlets in the early evening hours of 5-7 p.m. on November 13, 2021.

To vote for Em Davila to perform at this event, CLICK HERE or visit 1043myfm.iheart.com.
Listen to "It's That Time Again" : https://ffm.to/itsthattimeagain

About Em Davila

Em Davila is a Pop/R&B Recording Artist and Songwriter from Southern California. Her main musical influences are: Alicia Keys, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Etta James. The power and range of her vocals have been compared to that of industry greats such as Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey. Em’s live performance, which has a jazz/pop reverence, is her most powerful asset. She has the ability to physically and emotionally move any audience she steps in front of; it is an amazing experience to see and hear this artist perform LIVE! To learn more, visit www.emdavila.com

Dani Thompson
DNT Entertainment
+1 714-496-5152
email us here

You just read:

Em Davila Enters Finals For 104.3 MYFM’s Valentine in the Morning’s Holiday Star Contest

Distribution channels: Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.