Charis Bible College Community Open House 2021, November 6, 2021

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charis Bible College would like to invite the public to join them on November 6th at 1 p.m. for their very first county-wide Community Open House!“We encourage you to come and be a part of this special event for our community of Woodland Park and Teller County. This is a great opportunity to meet other Woodland Park and Teller County residents,” according to a Charis Bible College spokesperson.The afternoon event will include hors d’oeuvres, tours of both Charis Bible College and AWM Headquarters, a sneak peek of the Heart of Christmas Production, Q&A panel, and hear remarks from representatives from the city, county, and state.In addition, there will be a special presentation from Dr. Michael Verdone, an experienced local economist, who will be presenting the economic impact Charis Bible College is having in the community.To RSVP FREE online at: awmi.net /OpenHouseAddress: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO. 80863--30--