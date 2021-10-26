Charis Bible College Community Open House 2021
First County-wide Community Open House November 6, 2021
We encourage you to come and be a part of this special event for our community of Woodland Park and Teller County. This is a great opportunity to meet other Woodland Park and Teller County residents,"WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College would like to invite the public to join them on November 6th at 1 p.m. for their very first county-wide Community Open House!
— Charis Bible College Community Open House Spokesperson
“We encourage you to come and be a part of this special event for our community of Woodland Park and Teller County. This is a great opportunity to meet other Woodland Park and Teller County residents,” according to a Charis Bible College spokesperson.
The afternoon event will include hors d’oeuvres, tours of both Charis Bible College and AWM Headquarters, a sneak peek of the Heart of Christmas Production, Q&A panel, and hear remarks from representatives from the city, county, and state.
In addition, there will be a special presentation from Dr. Michael Verdone, an experienced local economist, who will be presenting the economic impact Charis Bible College is having in the community.
To RSVP FREE online at: awmi.net/OpenHouse
Address: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO. 80863
Eileen Quinn, PR Manager
AWMI
+1 719-464-5619
email us here