Charis Bible College Community Open House 2021

Charis Bible College Community Open House 2021, November 6, 2021

First County-wide Community Open House November 6, 2021

We encourage you to come and be a part of this special event for our community of Woodland Park and Teller County. This is a great opportunity to meet other Woodland Park and Teller County residents,”
— Charis Bible College Community Open House Spokesperson
WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College would like to invite the public to join them on November 6th at 1 p.m. for their very first county-wide Community Open House!

“We encourage you to come and be a part of this special event for our community of Woodland Park and Teller County. This is a great opportunity to meet other Woodland Park and Teller County residents,” according to a Charis Bible College spokesperson.

The afternoon event will include hors d’oeuvres, tours of both Charis Bible College and AWM Headquarters, a sneak peek of the Heart of Christmas Production, Q&A panel, and hear remarks from representatives from the city, county, and state.

In addition, there will be a special presentation from Dr. Michael Verdone, an experienced local economist, who will be presenting the economic impact Charis Bible College is having in the community.

To RSVP FREE online at: awmi.net/OpenHouse

Address: 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, CO. 80863

--30--

Eileen Quinn, PR Manager
AWMI
+1 719-464-5619
email us here

You just read:

Charis Bible College Community Open House 2021

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eileen Quinn, PR Manager
AWMI
+1 719-464-5619
Company/Organization
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863
United States
719.651.5943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Charis Bible College Community Open House 2021
Larry Aiello Joins Park State Bank & Trust as Loan Officer
Warm Welcome Wednesdays Are Back at Woodland Park School District’s Middle School
View All Stories From This Author