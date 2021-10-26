Block Engine Digital launching new platform for Digital Assets in partnership with Capital Engine®
Full Digital Asset Management Ecosystem Built on the Blockchain
We have initially layered Capital Engine® technology on the Ethereum blockchain and looking to build cross-chain, enabling issuers to raise capital in a decentralized and interoperable environment.”NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The evolution of the blockchain and ability to tokenize and trade assets digitally have unveiled massive opportunities for startups like Block Engine Digital to build robust and scalable digital asset marketplaces.
— Bryan Smith
Blockchain is still in its “early” stages of development, but corporations and regulators are opening up to the idea of leveraging its benefits. Blockchain could help to reduce costs, and increase security and transparency in the financial world.
The technology allows for the tracking of the ownership of assets, both during and after transactions are completed, transforming the way we invest.
We have partnered with Capital Engine® a US based FinTech company facilitating the creation of efficient, trusted and scalable online private capital and alternative investment marketplaces for traditional and digital assets.
Users will seamlessly be able to create digital tokens, smart contracts, DAOs and NFTs and access innovative investment opportunities worldwide with Block Engine Digital’s turnkey solution.
The new platform due for launch in Q4/21, will allow users to digitize virtually any type of asset, provide the infrastructure and full ecosystem required for running your digital asset token offering campaign.
Capital Engine® provides a comprehensive, integrated suite of digital investment tools, back office technology and distribution platform to connect private capital with investors of all types.
“Our Capital Engine® software helps leverage the opportunity to better originate and showcase a diverse selection of private investment deals and offer these to investors,” said Bryan Smith “a deal’s potential viability can be better assessed, market appetite determined and transaction promptly closed.”
Our clients included broker dealers, family offices, wealth managers, incubator (demo day), social impact and real estate funds in providing customized solutions to power private capital and alternative investment platforms, with a strong focus on investor management services.
About Capital Engine®
Capital Engine® facilitates the creation of efficient and trusted online private capital and alternative investment marketplaces for traditional and digital assets, through our tiered business ecosystem: private label platforms, strategic partnerships and in house marketplace for private placements.
Block Engine Digital Demo