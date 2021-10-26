Aviation Week Network’s Aerospace Incubator, taking place in Miami Nov. 1-4
Aviation Week Network’s Aerospace Incubator, taking place in Miami Nov. 1-4, presents expert speakers in Aerospace IT and Advanced Air Mobility
The aerospace industry is rapidly changing and adapting, and we are here to bring thought leaders together to help attendees navigate the future.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As aerospace progresses, from sky taxis to aviation technology, Aviation Week Network is on the cutting edge and will present a week of the latest content, networking and demonstrations in Miami, November 1-4 with Aerospace Incubator.
— Lydia Janow, SVP, Aviation Week Network
The Aerospace IT focused content will take place November 1-2 and will look more broadly into the steps that the sector must take, to progress safely and efficiently into a more digital operating model. Understand the need for industry to develop foundational IT systems and establish integrated systems, with a connected infrastructure backbone, on which more intelligent systems can be built. Attendees can navigate industry 4.0 challenges and opportunities in Aerospace IT. Speakers include leaders from Accenture, Collins Aerospace, Copa Airlines, GA Telesis, IFS Aerospace & Defense, True Aero, and more. Partners include Ambry Hill Technologies, AvSight, HCL, and Tsunami Tsolutions, with IFS serving as the thought leader partner. See a full agenda here.
Advanced Air Mobility focused content will happen November 3-4. The conference will explore the behind the scenes of suppliers and manufacturers and how they will ramp up to meet the demands of the AAM environment. The speakers will examine the work done so far to prove the business case, then look ahead to how enabling technologies, regulatory changes, and financing and private investment will make these ideas a reality. The crossover between emerging technologies and fields like AAM is undeniable and feeds into a singular aviation ecosystem. The conference will include speakers from Lilium, Luftcar, Regent, SkyPorts and more. The event’s partner sponsor is Crown, TE Connectivity is the premier sponsor, and thought leader sponsors are Aria and Regent. See the full agenda here.
“The aerospace industry is rapidly changing and adapting, and we are here to bring thought leaders together to help attendees navigate the future,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
