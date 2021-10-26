Learn How Automated Data Pipelines Can Empower Your BI Architecture in Astera Software’s New Webinar

The webinar will present an in-depth introduction to data pipeline orchestration and automation, and how it helps businesses build a scalable BI architecture.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned data management solution provider, Astera Software, has announced a new webinar on how automating and orchestrating data pipelines can help organizations build a more scalable and flexible data warehouse The webinar, titled Futureproof Your Data Warehouse with Self-Regulating Data Pipelines, is the second installment of a series of webinars on how embracing automation paves the way for a robust analytics architecture that can support very high volumes of data. Intended for both business and technical users, the webinar will essentially serve as an in-depth introduction to data pipeline orchestration and automation and will cover interesting topics such as the importance of incremental data loading for a scalable and flexible business intelligence architecture.Alongside prominent data thought leader, Yves Mulkers, Astera’s product experts will talk about the core differences between ETL and ELT and how you can make an informed decision about the right approach to choose based on your business requirements. You will also be briefed on a metadata-driven approach for extracting, transforming, and loading data helps create a data warehouse that serves as the single source of truth for your analytics, allowing you to extract insights faster and more accurately.The live webinar will also feature a product demonstration of Astera’s data warehousing tool, Astera DW Builder , to help you understand how automated ETL gives you more control over your data.With pre-packaged automation capabilities, Astera DW Builder can not only be used to schedule data pipelines and create workflows to ensure that tasks are executed sequentially, it also provides runtime alerts and notifications in case your data pipelines are not working correctly, allowing you to identify and correct errors promptly.Towards the end of the webinar, Astera’s product experts will also answer all your questions about ETL automation to help you get a better understanding of why data pipeline orchestration is the key to faster and more accurate BI.Register for Free Today!The live webinar, Futureproof Your Data Warehouse with Self-Regulating Data Pipelines, will be conducted on 2nd November 2021 at 11 AM PST is open to everyone. Click here to register today!